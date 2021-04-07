 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
offer ends april 20
save over $140
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Profitable TSX dividend stocks that you may have overlooked

Ian Tam, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

What are we looking for?

Small-cap dividend payers not found in the much-followed S&P/TSX Composite Index.

The screen

Last week, I highlighted some profitable U.S. mid-cap names that might be flying under your radar. Today, we compile a similar strategy for the Canadian market, but this time focusing on small-cap companies that show steady earnings, sales and profitability in addition to paying sustainable dividends. To find these names, I used Morningstar CPMS to rank the 478 stocks that are not currently in the S&P/TSX Composite Index on the following factors:

  • Three-year sales and earnings growth (how much, on average, top and bottom lines have grown in each of the past three years);
  • Three-year deviation of earnings per share, return on equity and price (a measure of how consistent earnings, profitability and the stock price have been over the past three years – lower figures preferred);
  • Dividend yield.

Only companies with a market cap between $100-million and $560-million were considered (these figures are meant to remove the bottom and top one-third of the universe by size). Additionally, to ensure that dividends payed are somewhat sustainable, we only considered companies with a dividend payout ratio against cash flows and trailing earnings of less than 60 per cent and 80 per cent, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

What we found

I used Morningstar CPMS to back-test this strategy from October, 2009, to March, 2021, using a maximum of 15 stocks with no more than three for every economic sector. At the end of each calendar month, stocks were sold if they fell below the top 35 per cent of the index based on the aforementioned metrics or if dividend payout ratios exceeded the above limits. When sold, they were replaced with the highest ranked qualifying stock not already held in the portfolio. To account for the illiquid nature of smaller stocks, a 2-per-cent liquidity cost was applied in the backtest, implying stocks were sold at 2 per cent lower than the closing price of the month and bought for 2 per cent higher. Over this period and on this basis, the strategy produced an annualized total return of 14 per cent, while the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index (total return) advanced 5.8 per cent.

The stocks that meet the requirements to be purchased today are listed in the accompanying table. This article does not constitute financial advice. It is always recommended to speak with a financial adviser or professional before investing.

Select small-cap stocks that are not part of the S&P/TSX Composite Index 

RankCompanyTickerMorningstar SectorMkt. Cap. ($ Mil.)3Y Ann. Sales Grth. (%)3Y Ann. EPS Grth. (%)3Y EPS Dev. (%)3Y ROE Dev. (%)3Y Price Dev. (%)Div. Yld. (%)Payout Ratio CF (%)Payout Ratio EPS (%)Recent Price ($)1Y Ttl. Rtn. (%)*
1Corby Spirit & WineCSW-A-TConsumer Def.494.22.66.54.81.23.64.854.177.117.3611.7
2Information Serv. ISV-TIndustrials420.011.910.08.01.65.83.337.259.82474.0
3AGF ManagementAGF-B-TFinancial Serv.517.33.81.76.40.414.84.329.253.07.477.7
4Andrew Peller Ltd.ADW-A-TConsumer Def.468.61.37.67.01.06.32.116.524.910.7315.8
5TerraVest Indust.TVK-TEnergy311.013.624.612.63.66.52.415.928.316.8312.2
6PFB Corp.PFB-TIndustrials143.45.8103.310.56.39.31.911.015.521.197.2
7Lassonde Indust.LAS-A-TConsumer Def.556.59.72.412.51.66.91.58.818.8174.9626.1
8NA ConstructionNOA-TEnergy416.017.3110.610.95.515.51.23.09.813.8999.0
9Bird ConstructionBDT-TIndustrials478.90.475.768.99.29.94.329.546.29.0381.2
10VersaBankVB-TFinancial Serv.319.25.012.19.10.810.70.78.412.215.11173.1
11PHX Energy ServicesPHX-TEnergy143.05.233.794.24.220.53.53.772.32.85326.5

Source: Morningstar CPMS, data as of April 6. *Total return from month-end, 12 months ago

More about Morningstar

Morningstar Research Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Morningstar offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisers, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors. Morningstar Direct is the firm’s multi-asset analysis platform built for asset management and financial services professionals. Morningstar Canada on Twitter: @MorningstarCDN.

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies