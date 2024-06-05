Skip to main content
Risk On: 22 small- and mid-cap funds that have performed well
number cruncher
Ian Tam, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Canadian-domiciled small-cap or mid-cap funds (SMID) and ETFs that have performed well despite a higher interest-rate environment

The screen

Many Canadians are likely breathing a sigh of relief following Wednesday’s interest-rate cut from the Bank of Canada, and it is also likely that CFOs are doing the same, given that lower interest rates mean companies can secure capital to fund growth at cheaper rates (albeit only slightly for now). For smaller companies, this has a big impact given that their capacity to borrow is much smaller than their large-cap counterparts. Though small caps are indeed riskier investments, their growth potential is also larger. Moreover, the recent market domination of the Magnificent Seven means many investors’ portfolios are likely less diversified than they were before the Magnificent Seven’s meteoric rise to the top. Hence, today we have a look at the small-cap fund space available to Canadian investors, for those who believe the era of high borrowing costs is on the way out, and for those who have the risk appetite to diversify beyond large- or mega-cap household names. To find ideas in this space, I used Morningstar Direct to screen for small- and mid-cap funds that:

  • Have received a four- or five-star Morningstar Rating for Funds (also known as the “star” rating), indicating that the fund has historically outperformed respective category peers after fees, on a risk-adjusted basis;
  • have received a Morningstar Medalist Rating of gold, silver or bronze, highlighting funds Morningstar believes will produce excess after-fee returns in the future, based on our analysis of people (quality of the management team), parent (stewardship of the fund company) and process (robustness of investment decision making).

Only the oldest share class of each fund was considered in the search.

What we found

Small Caps to Watch

NameTickerMorningstar CategoryActive/PassiveMER (%)Morningstar Rating for FundsMorningstar Medalist RatingTotal Ret YTD (Daily) CADTotal Ret 1 Yr (Daily) CADTotal Ret Annlzd 3 Yr (Daily) CADTotal Ret Annlzd 5 Yr (Daily) CADTotal Ret Annlzd 10 Yr (Daily) CADTotal Ret Annlzd 15 Yr (Daily) CADMarket Cap Giant (%)Market Cap Large (%)Market Cap Mid (%)Market Cap Small (%)Market Cap Micro (%)Inception Date
RBC Canadian Mid-Cap Equity ICanadian Small/Mid Cap EquityActive0.705 StarsGold8.812.25.012.38.311.20.02.484.48.31.011/3/2003
TD Canadian Small Cap Equity Class - FCanadian Small/Mid Cap EquityActive1.015 StarsBronze11.216.67.915.07.20.08.547.639.32.59/7/2010
North Growth Canadian Equity Series FCanadian Small/Mid Cap EquityActive0.704 StarsBronze5.32.44.010.87.56.39.234.525.816.96/15/2012
Manulife Multifactor CA SMID Cap ETFMCSM-TCanadian Small/Mid Cap EquityStrategic Beta0.574 StarsGold8.19.75.311.50.00.062.933.90.811/27/2017
Canoe Canadian Small Mid Cap Port Cl DCanadian Small/Mid Cap EquityActive1.774 StarsSilver3.46.15.110.95.910.40.04.866.724.72.312/31/1986
Beutel Goodman Small Cap DCanadian Small/Mid Cap EquityActive1.504 StarsSilver4.910.85.711.07.010.40.00.057.732.26.12/1/1995
Mawer New Canada ACanadian Small/Mid Cap EquityActive1.354 StarsBronze4.213.00.88.46.713.10.00.029.260.27.91/8/1988
Brandes Global Small Cap Equity Cl FGlobal Small/Mid Cap EquityActive1.545 StarsSilver22.741.517.616.910.314.10.03.228.237.826.97/2/2002
Manulife Global Small Cap FGlobal Small/Mid Cap EquityActive1.234 StarsSilver3.711.6-0.85.69.513.90.01.139.525.216.36/27/2008
Fidelity Global Small Cap Series FGlobal Small/Mid Cap EquityActive1.114 StarsGold6.417.64.410.28.40.03.138.743.013.04/4/2011
Mawer Global Small Cap AGlobal Small/Mid Cap EquityActive1.774 StarsSilver3.511.1-1.25.18.513.50.01.142.733.316.410/2/2007
iShares S&P US Mid-Cap ETFXMC-TUS Small/Mid Cap EquityPassive0.165 StarsGold9.520.17.911.10.00.236.462.70.68/4/2015
Manulife Multifactor US Mid Cap ETF UnHMUMC-B-TUS Small/Mid Cap EquityStrategic Beta0.515 StarsSilver7.818.97.010.60.01.473.025.20.04/10/2017
BMO S&P US Mid Cap ETFZMID-TUS Small/Mid Cap EquityPassive0.175 StarsSilver8.920.37.90.00.236.962.20.61/28/2020
RBC Private U.S. Small-Cap Eqty Pool FUS Small/Mid Cap EquityActive1.454 StarsSilver11.218.13.98.79.712.00.00.02.567.424.711/3/2003
Leith Wheeler US Small/Mid-Cap Equity FUS Small/Mid Cap EquityActive1.064 StarsSilver3.010.83.38.70.00.043.538.78.010/27/2016
CI WisdomTree US MidCap Div ETF UnHUMI-B-TUS Small/Mid Cap EquityStrategic Beta0.384 StarsBronze7.220.89.48.80.00.350.649.50.29/19/2017
Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETFDXZ-TUS Small/Mid Cap EquityActive0.854 StarsGold7.115.63.89.00.00.058.432.33.49/22/2017
Manulife Multifactor US Sm Cp ETF UnHMUSC-B-TUS Small/Mid Cap EquityStrategic Beta0.514 StarsSilver4.117.66.68.90.01.01.696.50.111/27/2017
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap ETFXSMC-TUS Small/Mid Cap EquityPassive0.224 StarsBronze3.414.03.40.00.00.756.841.99/4/2019
BMO S&P US Small Cap ETFZSML-TUS Small/Mid Cap EquityPassive0.224 StarsBronze2.814.43.50.00.00.655.743.61/28/2020
Fidelity Small Cap America Cl FUS Small/Mid Cap EquityActive1.114 StarsBronze5.512.94.13.58.913.51.92.928.748.911.99/26/2001

Source: Morningstar Direct | Data as of June 4, 2024

The funds and ETFs that qualified in the screen are listed in the table, alongside categories, MERs, trailing performance, inception dates, market cap exposure and ratings. The list is sorted first by category then by the star rating. Also denoted on the table is whether each fund or ETF is actively managed, passively managed or strategic/smart beta (which are funds that straddle the line between active/passive by using rules-based investing to provide consistent exposure to key investment factors such as value/growth/dividends/etc.) Though actively managed funds are indeed more expensive, they may be worthwhile considering in the small-cap space because of the inherent volatility built in to owning small companies. Most retail investors are likely ill-equipped to monitor a whole portfolio of small-cap names, which is where active management adds value. Investors are urged to first look at the category to which each fund belongs, given that Morningstar’s ratings are meant to measure performance against category peers.

This article does not constitute financial advice. It is always recommended to conduct one’s own independent research before buying or selling any of the funds or ETFs mentioned in this article.

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

