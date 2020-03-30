 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Fifteen stocks that fluctuate less than the market

Emily Halverson-Duncan, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

What are we looking for?

Low-volatility U.S. stocks with good cash flow.

The screen

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, investors have seen a lot of fluctuations in their investment portfolios. While this can be difficult to stomach, there is a lot of evidence to support staying invested in the market over the long term. However, with the uncertainty surrounding how long social distancing, business closings and other coronavirus-related measures may last, now may be a good time to ensure your portfolio is adequately set up to withstand future market volatility.

Today’s strategy is searching for stocks poised to do well in down markets within the CPMS U.S. universe, which today consists of 2,093 companies.

Story continues below advertisement

This strategy ranks stocks based on five-year beta, industry-relative earnings variability, total-return standard deviation over three years and five-year annualized cash flow growth, as outlined below:

Five-year beta measures a company’s sensitivity relative to historical changes in the benchmark – here we use the S&P 500; in trending markets, a stock with beta less than one has historically moved less than the index (lower values preferred).

Industry-relative earnings variability measures how volatile a company’s earnings are relative to its industry median, lower (more negative) values preferred.

Total-return standard deviation over three years measures volatility of daily returns over that period (lower values preferred).

Five-year annualized cash flow growth measures how companies are increasing their cash on hand over the long term (higher values preferred).

Stocks that qualify must have:

  • Five-year beta less than or equal to 0.8 (to reduce market sensitivity);
  • Industry-relative earnings variability in the top two-thirds of peers (this value today is 7.3 per cent or less);
  • Five-year standard deviation of monthly return on equity (a measure of risk) in the top half of peers (today this value is 3.1 per cent or less);
  • Market capitalization in the top half of peers (today this value is US$2.2-billion or greater);
  • Long-term debt-to-equity (a measure of liquidity) less than or equal to 1.1 to ensure companies don’t have excessive debt on hand;
  • Five-year cash flow growth greater than zero.

More about Morningstar

Morningstar Research Inc. provides independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Its research tool, Morningstar CPMS, provides quantitative North American equity research and portfolio analysis to institutional clients and financial advisers. CPMS data cover more than 95 per cent of the investable North American stock market.

Story continues below advertisement

What we found

I used Morningstar CPMS to back-test this strategy from January, 2005, to February, 2020. During this process, a maximum of 15 stocks were purchased. Stocks were sold if their five-year beta rose above 1.2, if their long-term debt-to-equity ratio rose above 1.3, or if their five-year cash flow growth fell below minus 5 per cent. When sold, the positions were replaced with the highest-ranked stock not already owned in the portfolio. Over this period, the strategy produced an annualized total return of 11.2 per cent while the S&P 500 index gained 8.5 per cent on the same basis.

One thing worth noting is the performance through 2008, a decidedly volatile year: The benchmark declined 37 per cent on a total return basis, while the strategy lost 16.6 per cent.

Stocks that qualify for purchase into the strategy today are listed in the accompanying table. As always, investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent research before purchasing any of the investments listed here.

Low-volatility U.S. stocks with good cash flow

RankCompanyTickerMkt. Cap. (US$ Mil.)5Y Beta5Y SD of ROE (%)Industry Rel. Earns. Var. (%)3Y Ttl. Rtn. SD (%)D/E5Y Ann. CF Growth (%)Div. Yld. (%)12M Price Chg. (%)Recent Close (US$)
1Hormel Foods Corp.HRL-N24,178.4001.2-3.623.10.18.32.10.444.96
2MarketAxess Hldgs Inc.MKTX-Q12,998.800.21.9-6.130.90.1200.739.3342.78
3Check Point SoftwareCHKP-Q15,393.500.71.6-1624.8013.70-21.799.07
4AT&T Inc.T-N214,038.900.70.3-24.524.90.96.37-4.829.84
5Waste Connections Inc.WCN-N19,755.500.70.5-6.720.40.718.11-15.474.94
6UnitedHealth Group Inc.UNH-N229,981.600.63-5.930.50.625.41.8-1.9242.45
7Tootsie Roll IndustriesTR-N2,362.9000.7-320.401.40.90.536.33
8Church & Dwight Co. Inc.CHD-N15,223.500.31.6-4.424.10.711.51.5-1361.97
9Exponent Inc.EXPO-Q3,654.200.42.3-4.627.40.116.61.122.270.52
10WEC Energy Group Inc.WEC-N28,095.800.20.7-2.824.31.19.72.812.689.07
11Jack Henry & Assoc. Inc.JKHY-Q11,433.500.71.8-13.222.108.81.27.4149.03
12Intercontinental Exchg.ICE-N44,967.800.51-6.224.60.314.31.56.781.25
13Centene Corp.CNC-N32,331.000.81.6-7371.12903.855.1
14Rollins Inc.ROL-N11,229.700.41.1-7.625.40.5121.4-17.734.26
15McCormick & Co. Inc.MKC-N17,583.200.32.4-3.926.2113.21.9-12.2132.29

Morningstar CPMS

Emily Halverson-Duncan, CFA, is a director, CPMS sales at Morningstar Research Inc.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies