 Skip to main content

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Seven TSX dividend stocks set to benefit from the USMCA

Scott Clayton
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

What are we looking for?

Sustainable dividends from Canadian firms set to gain with ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

The screen

This week, the new trade deal got Democratic backing in the U.S. House of Representatives. This sets the stage for congressional approval in 2020. Our Parliament is expected to do the same shortly.

USMCA, which updates the 25-year-old North American free-trade agreement, is a big plus for Canadian-U.S. trade, with about $300-billion in goods going each way annually. It removes the threat of major tariffs for a range of Canadian industries.

Story continues below advertisement

To find top stocks primed for USMCA-related gains, we started with profitable and expanding Canadian companies. ​We then applied our TSI Dividend Sustainability Rating System. It awards points to a stock based on eight factors:

  • One point for a long-term (at least five years) record of dividends – two points for more than five years of continuous payments;
  • Two points if it has raised the payment in the past five years;
  • One point for management’s public commitment to dividends;
  • One point for operating in non-cyclical industries, which are less sensitive to the ups and downs of the economy (after all, sharply lower earnings could prompt a dividend cut to conserve cash);
  • One point for limited exposure to foreign currency exchange rates and freedom from political interference;
  • Two points for a strong balance sheet, including manageable debt and adequate cash;
  • Two points for a long-term record of positive earnings and cash flow sufficient to cover dividend payments;
  • One point if it’s an industry leader.

Companies with 10 to 12 points have the most secure dividends, or the highest sustainability rating. Those with seven to nine points have above-average sustainability; average sustainability, four to six points; and below average sustainability, one to three points.

More about TSI Network

TSI Network is the online home of The Successful Investor Inc. – the group of widely followed Canadian investment newsletters by editor and publisher Pat McKeough. They include our award-winning flagship newsletter, The Successful Investor. The TSI Best ETFs for Canadian Investors is the latest. TSI Network is also affiliated with Successful Investor Wealth Management.

What we found

Our TSI Dividend Sustainability Rating System generated seven stocks relying on open borders. Auto-parts leaders Linamar Corp. and Magna International Inc. depend on the free movement of manufacturing materials and products between their U.S., Canadian and Mexican factories as well as to automakers, also spread across North America. Another parts maker, Exco Technologies Ltd., ships its auto-interior components from Canada and Mexico into the United States. The networks of Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. pass over borders. Saputo Inc. could see gains from expanded access to lower-cost U.S. milk. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. needs U.S. markets to maximize sales.

We advise investors to do additional research on any investments we identify below.

Select TSX-listed dividend stocks

Ranking*CompanyTickerDiv. Sustainability RatingPointsDiv. Yld. (%)Mkt. Cap. ($ Mil.)1Y Ttl. Rtn. (%)Recent Price ($)
1Canadian National RailwayCNR-THighest101.884,806.213.7118.86
2Canadian Pacific RailwayCP-THighest101.044,513.427.5326.92
3Saputo Inc.SAP-TAbove Average91.716,302.2-1.440.01
4Magna International Inc.MG-TAbove Average82.721,732.219.171.76
5Maple Leaf Foods Inc.MFI-TAbove Average82.33,194.1-9.525.50
6Linamar Corp.LNR-TAbove Average81.03,008.04.846.12
7Exco Technologies Ltd. XTC-TAverage64.4332.3-8.48.26

Source: Dividend Advisor

*Ranking is determined by TSI Dividend Sustainability Score. Where overall points are the same, analysts considered P/E, dividend yield and industry outlook to decide final placements.

Scott Clayton, MBA, is senior analyst for TSI Network and associate editor of TSI Dividend Advisor.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies