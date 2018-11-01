 Skip to main content

Number Cruncher Six companies with above-average sustainability in the U.S. sports-betting market

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Six companies with above-average sustainability in the U.S. sports-betting market

Scott Clayton
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

What are we looking for?

Sustainable dividends from companies revving up for the U.S. sports-betting market.

The screen

This week’s deal between the National Hockey League and MGM Resorts International hints at the coming boom in U.S. sports betting. The NHL will sell MGM its proprietary data, allowing the entertainment giant to better set odds. Still, other industry players also stand to benefit from the increased activity.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court upended 26-year-old restrictions on sports betting outside of Nevada.

Story continues below advertisement

Many states are expected to allow for in-person sports betting at casinos and racetracks, while others are also likely to include online sports gambling.

Our search started with U.S. casino owners and other gambling stocks with strong growth prospects and dividends.

We then applied our TSI Dividend Sustainability Rating System. It awards points to a stock based on key factors:

  • One point for five years of continuous dividend payments – two points for more than five;
  • Two points if it has raised the payment in the past five years;
  • One point for management’s commitment to dividends;
  • One point for operating in non-cyclical industries;
  • One point for limited exposure to foreign-currency rates and freedom from political interference;
  • Two points for a strong balance sheet, including manageable debt and adequate cash;
  • Two points for a long-term record of positive earnings and cash flow sufficient to cover dividend payments;
  • One point if the company is a leader in its industry.

Companies with 10 to 12 points have the most secure dividends, or the highest sustainability. Those with seven to nine points have above-average sustainability; four to six points for those with average sustainability; and one to three points for below-average sustainability.

More about TSI Network

TSI Network is the online home of The Successful Investor Inc. – the group of widely followed Canadian investment newsletters by editor and publisher Pat McKeough. They include our award-winning flagship newsletter, The Successful Investor. The TSI Best ETFs for Canadian Investors is the latest. TSI Network is also affiliated with Successful Investor Wealth Management.

What we found

Churchill Downs Inc., owner of the home of the Kentucky Derby, is now jumping into sport betting in a number of states. British-based bookmaker William Hill PLC already has a big presence in Nevada sports betting. It’s quickly expanding across the United States, and is striking promotional deals with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and Vegas Golden Knights. Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corp. owns casinos across the United States and is well placed in sport betting. MGM’s partnerships include the NBA and WNBA – and now the NHL. It’s also launching big online sports-betting initiatives. Casino operators Wynn Resorts Holdings LLC and Las Vegas Sands Corp. make most of their profits from Asia, but are able to quickly build up their U.S. sports wagering.

We advise investors to do additional research on investments we identify here.

Story continues below advertisement

Select sports-betting stocks that pay dividends

Ranking* Company Ticker Div. Sustain. Rating Points Div. Yield % Market Cap. (US$ Bil.) Recent price (US$) 1Y Total Rtn. (%)
1 Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS-N Above Average 8 5.9 39.9 51.03 -17.0
2 Wynn Resorts Ltd. WYNN-Q Above Average 8 3.1 10.6 100.60 -28.8
3 Churchill Downs Inc. CHDN-Q Above Average 8 0.6 3.3 249.61 21.6
4 William Hill PLC (ADR) WIMHY-OTC Above Average 7 3.5 2.3 10.86 -18.4
5 MGM Resorts Int't MGM-N Above Average 7 1.9 13.6 26.68 -12.7
6 Boyd Gaming Corp. BYD-N Above Average 7 1.0 2.8 26.56 -7.2

Source: Dividend Advisor

*Ranking is determined by TSI Dividend Sustainability Score. Where overall points are the same, analysts considered P/E, dividend yield and industry outlook to decide final placements.

Scott Clayton, MBA, is senior analyst for TSI Network and associate editor of TSI Dividend Advisor.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019