Six cybersecurity firms with sustainable dividends

Cybersecurity is back in the spotlight after a customer data breach at Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor (owned by parent company Hudson’s Bay Co.). Cambridge Analytica’s use of data from 87 million Facebook Inc. accounts has kept that social-media giant in the headlines.

Still, leaders in cybersecurity, specifically those with above-average earnings prospects, stand to benefit. While most pay small dividends or none at all – they prefer to channel cash flow into high research spending – a select few reward shareholders with sustainable dividends. Those companies also spend a significant amount on research.

From an extensive list of tech stocks (most having dropped with the recent market downturn) we identified leading cybersecurity firms that pay dividends. We then applied our TSI Dividend Sustainability Rating System to those stocks. It awards points to a stock based on key factors:

One point for five years of continuous dividend payments – two points for more than five;

Two points if it has raised the dividend payment in the past five years;

One point for management’s commitment to dividends;

One point for operating in non-cyclical industries;

One point for limited exposure to foreign currency rates and freedom from political interference;

Two points for a strong balance sheet, including manageable debt and adequate cash;

Two points for a long-term record of positive earnings and cash flow sufficient to cover dividend payments;

One point if the company is a leader in its industry.

Companies with 10 to 12 points have the most-secure dividends, or the highest sustainability. Those with seven to nine points have above-average sustainability; average sustainability is four to six points; and below average sustainability, one to three points.

Our TSI Dividend Sustainability Rating System generated six stocks. Symantec Corp. is a global leader in combatting cyberthreats. Networking leaders Cisco Systems Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc. include strong cybersecurity in their products, while a wide range of U.S. federal government agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security and the Armed Forces, rely on ManTech International Inc.’s software and technical support. Leidos Holdings Inc, offers similar cybersecurity to government, health care and private enterprises. Vancouver’s Absolute Software specializes in data security firms for mobile devices connecting to their networks.

Cybersecurity firms with sustainable dividends Ranking* Company Ticker Dividend Sustainability Rating Points Market cap ($Mil)** Share price $** 1Yr Total Return (%) Div. Yield (%) 1 Cisco Systems CSCO-Q Above Average 9 199,349.0 41.20 23.3 3.2 2 Juniper Networks JNPR-N Average 5 8,285.2 24.15 -13.6 3.0 3 Leidos Holdings LDOS-N Average 5 9,898.1 65.77 29.7 2.0 4 ManTech International MANT-Q Average 5 2,170.0 56.56 67.7 1.8 5 Symantec Corp. SYMC-Q Average 5 15,961.3 26.10 -13.9 1.2 6 Absolute Software ABT-T Average 4 274.4 6.81 -9.7 4.7 Source: Dividend Advisor

