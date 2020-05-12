 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Six dividend-paying midstream energy companies trading at bargain-basement prices

Stephen Donovan, MBA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

What are we looking for?

Undervalued North American-listed midstream energy companies.

The screen

Since bottoming on March 23, the S&P 500 has recovered by more than 30 per cent as investor sentiment has been rising. The S&P 500 Energy Index has also shown signs of strength, increasing by more than 60 per cent since March 18. Midstream companies, which store and transport crude and related products, have historically been relatively insulated from volatility in commodity prices, however current market fundamentals have affected this sector, with many stocks down more than 50 per cent year to date, and some companies trading at levels not seen in more than a decade.

We search for North American midstream energy companies with low valuations relative to their peer group using these criteria:

Story continues below advertisement

  • First, we screen for companies with a market capitalization greater than US$1-billion.
  • We use the StarMine Relative Valuation model to screen for companies with a score of greater than or equal to 75. The Relative Valuation model is a percentile ranking of stocks based on price and enterprise value multiples such as price-to-earnings, price-to-cash-flow, price-to-book and enterprise value-to-EBITDA, with 100 representing the highest rank. (EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.)
  • Finally, we screen for companies with strong future growth rates. We use the StarMine Intrinsic Valuation model to screen for companies with a price-to-intrinsic-valuation score of greater than or equal to 75. The Intrinsic Valuation model is a percentile ranking of stocks based on a dividend discount model valuation, with 100 representing the highest rank. The dividend discount model is a valuation method based on the theory that a stock is worth the sum of all future dividend payments.

More about Refinitiv

Refinitiv is one of the largest providers of financial market data and infrastructure, serving more than 40,000 institutions worldwide. Refinitiv provides information, insights and technology that drive innovation and performance in global financial markets, enabling the financial community to trade smarter and faster, overcome regulatory challenges and scale intelligently.

What we found

The screen produced six midstream energy companies, all of which are U.S.-listed. Dividend yields range from 8.1 per cent to 18.3 per cent, which is significantly more than the S&P 500 Energy Index dividend yield of 5.75 per cent. The names are ranked by Intrinsic Valuation implied return, that is, the StarMine model’s estimate of future returns over the next 12 months.

Plains All American Pipeline LP, headquartered in Houston with assets in Canada, as well as the United States, has seen its stock value fall by more than 50 per cent this year, and is trading at prices not seen since the early 2000s. Plains did report net income of US$311-million in the first quarter, with their facilities and supply and logistics divisions outperforming analysts’ consensus. The transportation division, which accounted for 55 per cent of first-quarter EBITDA, is expected to face headwinds in 2020 owing to lower crude volumes. Despite these challenges, the company has a strong asset base and the StarMine Intrinsic Valuation model suggests a share price of US$23.96, a 190.7-per-cent increase from current prices.

Energy Transfer LP, headquartered in Dallas and operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline, posted a loss of US$964-million in the first quarter, largely driven by impairment charges of US$1.3-billion. (The company advised that the asset writedowns were owing to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.) The company did post adjusted EBITDA of US$2.6-billion, a decrease of 3.65 per cent compared with the first quarter of 2019, and announced it would reduce capital spending by US$400-million this year, while also cutting costs by up to US$250-million. With the stock down 36.2 per cent year to date, the StarMine Intrinsic Valuation model indicates Energy Transfer could see its share price rise to US$24.55.

Investors are advised to do their own research before trading in any of the securities shown.

Select North American midstream energy companies

CompanyTickerMkt. Cap. (US$ Mil.)StarMine Rel. Valuation RankStarMine Price/IV RankIV Implied Return (%)IV Implied Price (US$)YTD Ttl. Rtn. (%)1Y Ttl. Rtn. (%)Div. Yld. (%)Recent Close (US$)
Western Midstream Partners LPWES-N3,019.0193100252.323.95-62.9-74.618.36.80
Rattler Midstream LPRTLR-N1,183.337499222.825.21-55.0-57.514.97.81
Energy Transfer LPET-N20,685.319697219.324.55-36.2-41.915.97.69
Plains All American Pipeline LPPAA-N5,999.169595190.723.96-53.3-62.58.78.24
EQM Midstream Partners LPEQM-N3,991.487893181.554.16-31.1-49.48.119.24
MPLX LPMPLX-N18,514.987784114.037.43-26.3-35.615.717.49

Source: Refinitiv

IV = intrinsic valuation. 

Stephen Donovan, MBA, is a customer success manager supporting Refinitiv’s trading, investment and advisory solutions.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies