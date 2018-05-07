 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Stability in volatile times: Eight stocks for the defensive-oriented investor

Number Cruncher

Stability in volatile times: Eight stocks for the defensive-oriented investor

Noor Hussain
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers

What are we looking for?

In times of excessive volatility, an investor’s thoughts quite naturally turn to sector selection, and one sector that has shown defensive and independent qualities toward economic cycles is consumer staples. Today, we screen for specific companies within that sector that have demonstrated economic stability.

The screen

We screened the large-cap U.S. consumer-staples universe of stocks using the following criteria:

  • A market capitalization of US$10-billion or more;
  • A return on capital greater than 10 per cent;
  • An economic performance index (EPI) of at least one. The EPI is the ratio of return on capital to cost of capital. An EPI ratio of one or more indicates a company is creating wealth for its shareholders;
  • An EPI change greater than or equal to zero over 12 months and 24 months;
  • A positive sales variation over 12 months and 24 months;
  • Free-cash-flow-to-capital ratio. This ratio gives us an idea of how efficient the company converts its invested capital to free cash flows, which is the amount left after all capital expenditures have been accounted for. It is an important measure as it gives us the company’s financial capacity to pay dividends, reduce debt and pursue growth opportunities. We are looking for a positive ratio.

For informational purposes, we also include dividend yield, recent share price, one-year price return and future-growth-value-to-market-value (FGV/MV) ratio. Note that FGV/MV represents the proportion of the market value of the company that is made up of future growth expectations, rather than the actual profit generated. The higher the percentage, the higher the baked-in premium for expected growth and the higher the risk.

Story continues below advertisement

More about Inovestor

Inovestor for Advisors is a research platform application based on the economic profit approach. It aids advisers in quickly identifying attractive investment opportunities and easily communicating them to their clients. In addition to providing detailed reports on more than 13,000 companies (Canadian stocks, U.S. stocks and American depositary receipts), Inovestor allows investors to create personalized filters and build custom portfolios.

What we found

With the exception of CVS Health Corp., all the companies that surfaced in our screen are trading at a premium, as indicated by positive FGV/MV ratios. Estée Lauder Companies Inc., a global manufacturer and marketer of beauty products, has had an impressive fiscal year so far because of several factors, growing online sales among them. The company exhibits the highest FCF/capital ratio and the highest 12-month price growth compared with the other companies on our list, while maintaining steady growth in shareholder value creation as measured by its EPI.

Select consumer staples stocks

CompanyTickerMkt. Cap (US$ Mil.)FGV on MVR/C (%)Sales Chg. 12MSales Chg. 24MFCF/CapitalEPIEPI Chg. 12MEPI Chg. 24MRecent price (US$)12M ReturnDiv. Yield
Philip Morris Int'lPM-N127,26443.1%19.310.80%12.99%3.3%3.05.30%1.70%81.87-26.0%4.28%
CVS Health Corp.CVS-N64,110-28.6%12.13.98%16.09%3.6%1.69.00%28.90%63.10-15.3%3.21%
Estee Lauder Cos. Inc.EL-N49,85768.9%13.714.70%19.20%11.6%1.98.57%17.30%135.7469.9%0.96%
Constellation Brands Inc.STZ-N41,81643.2%16.13.49%15.90%5.0%2.015.60%68.07%221.2835.1%0.97%
Kimberly-Clark Corp.KMB-N36,26433.2%13.11.64%0.70%5.9%2.02.60%5.91%103.73-20.2%3.55%
Sysco Corp.SYY-N32,47935.2%12.47.41%16.66%8.4%1.70.00%46.22%62.2918.3%2.22%
McCormick & Co. Inc.MKC-N13,54648.5%11.913.60%16.48%3.8%2.12.99%20.35%103.205.5%1.81%
Church & Dwight Co. Inc.CHD-N11,57734.8%18.310.90%13.80%9.1%2.66.97%4.40%47.35-6.7%1.56%
Group average(8/34)47,11434.8%14.68.31%13.98%6.3%2.16.38%24.11%102.327.6%2.32%

Source: Inovestor

Investors are advised to do further research before investing in any of the companies that listed here.

Noor Hussain is an account executive for Inovestor Inc.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.