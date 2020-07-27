Strategy digs for value among 10 largest players in beaten down aerospace sector

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Strategy digs for value among 10 largest players in beaten down aerospace sector

Brian Donovan
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

What are we looking for?

Companies in the Canadian aerospace and defence sector have seen their stock prices decline anywhere up to 75 per cent over the past year. Today we’re looking for companies in the sector that may show significant upside over the next 12 months.

Aerospace is under enormous pressure because of COVID-19, but there will be an upside at some point. In digging deeper into industries like this, we are looking for truly undervalued opportunities – with the understanding that turnarounds take time. If you are a patient and diligent investor, finding companies like this could pay off well over the longer term.

The screen

We used StockCalc’s screener to select the 10 largest aerospace and defence companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange. (Note some of these companies are very small with market capitalizations in the $10-million to $15-million range.) We then use StockCalc’s valuation tools to calculate fundamental (or intrinsic) valuation for each stock to see whether they are undervalued or overvalued compared with their price. We calculated fundamental valuation for each stock in this portfolio using standard techniques including discounted cash flow, comparables and adjusted book value.

Story continues below advertisement

Discounted cash flow (DCF value) is a valuation technique where cash flow projections are discounted back to the present to calculate value per share. A price comparables (price comps) technique values the company on the basis of ratios from selected comparable companies. An adjusted book value (ABV) is calculated by multiplying book value per share by its historical price-to-book ratio. If we have analyst coverage we include the consensus target price in our analysis.

More about StockCalc

StockCalc is a fundamental valuation platform with tools to calculate and report on value per share for thousands of public companies listed on major North American stock exchanges. StockCalc also contains numerous tools to understand what the stocks you are investing in are worth. Globe Unlimited subscribers can subscribe to StockCalc using the promo code Globe30.

What we found

You can see in the accompanying table the percentage difference between each stock’s recent closing price and its intrinsic value. The StockCalc Valuation column is a weighted calculation derived from the models and analyst target data.

CAE Inc., which provides simulation technologies and training services to airlines and aircraft manufacturers, defence customers and health care specialists, said in early April it was temporarily laying off about a quarter of its staff, cutting salaries and suspending its dividend and share repurchase plan in response to COVID-19.

On June 17, CAE said its Air1 ventilator had been certified by Health Canada, two months after the company signed a contract with the government of Canada to manufacture and supply 10,000 ventilators. While CAE still has more than two-thirds of its revenue from the aerospace sector, this is a great example of the adaptability some companies have shown during COVID. Given the current environment and projections, the models and analyst consensus all show support for CAE’s stock price at $23.89 or above, implying good upside over the next 12 months.

Plane and train maker Bombardier Inc. is another interesting company. What jumps out in the analysis is the negative adjusted book value. When book value is negative the liabilities on the balance sheet exceed the assets there. We need to rely on other valuation methods and spend time looking at the balance sheet and company debt before investing. The models are showing a huge range for this stock, which means there could be a large potential swing in price either way. This is not a stock for a risk adverse investor.

It’s also worth noting that only one of the companies on this list (Magellan Aerospace Corp.) pays a dividend, and half of the firms listed do not have analyst coverage owing to their small market caps. Buying small companies like this demands a lot of research.

Story continues below advertisement

Investing involves risk, especially for volatile stocks such as these. StockCalc accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damage arising from the use of this analysis.

Select Canadian-listed aerospace & defence stocks

CompanyTickerMkt. Cap. ($ Mil.)Recent Price ($)StockCalc Valuation ($)Difference (%)DCFPrice Comps.Adjusted BookAnalyst Target ($)1Y Rtn. (%)Div. Yld. (%)
CAE Inc.CAE-T5,242.019.7323.8921.137.1624.4026.4323.89-44.1n/a
Bombardier Inc.BBD-B-T1,092.00.430.8393.75.420.00-14.150.83-80.2n/a
Magellan AerospaceMAL-T379.06.528.4930.26.353.5023.339.92-58.86.4
Heroux-Devtek Inc.HRX-T343.09.4412.0928.03.19-0.3813.5914.67-52.3n/a
Firan Technology GroupFTG-T34.01.533.98160.1-0.270.733.954.00-60.3n/a
Mission Ready SolutionsMRS-X26.00.140.142.4-0.410.100.14n/a-37.8n/a
A2Z Technologies CdaAZ-X15.00.330.20-37.3-1.010.490.70n/a54.8n/a
FLYHT Aerospace Sol.FLY-X13.00.500.6223.4-0.360.415.70n/a-68.4n/a
Avcorp IndustriesAVP-T11.00.030.07146.4-0.970.00-0.21n/a-40.0n/a
BPLI HoldingsBPLI-X9.00.090.08-7.90.260.040.11n/a-14.3n/a

Source: StockCalc

Brian Donovan, CBV, is president of StockCalc, a Canadian fintech based in Miramichi, N.B.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies