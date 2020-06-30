Ten Canadian equity mutual funds that have outperformed their peers

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Ten Canadian equity mutual funds that have outperformed their peers

Ian Tam, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

What are we looking for?

Canadian equity mutual funds available through discount brokerages that have outperformed peers on a risk-adjusted basis.

The screen

A tumultuous year for Canadian equities marked with a global pandemic and sharp decline in oil prices will likely leave this Canada Day as one not soon forgotten by investors. As a category, Canadian equity funds (mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold 90 per cent in Canadian-domiciled large-cap stocks) have been particularly hard hit this year showing a year-to-date average performance of minus 11.8 per cent, a full 3.6 percentage points worse than the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index. That said, oil prices have rebounded sharply off lows, as has the index. For optimistic investors who believe the worst is behind us, I use Morningstar Direct to seek funds within the Canadian equity category that have performed well relative to peers over the medium- to long term and are available through discount brokerage channels.

To find these funds, I look to the Morningstar Rating Overall (also known as the Star Rating), which is a backward-looking assessment of risk-adjusted fund returns after fees relative to their peers. The Morningstar Rating Overall considers performance over three, five and 10 years with greater emphasis on the near term. Although the rating looks retroactively, it serves as a great starting point for more research. Our data also show that as a group, funds that earn five stars tend to outperform those that are assigned four stars, three stars etc. after receiving the five-star rating. Today’s screen only considers four-star and five-star funds.

Story continues below advertisement

More about Morningstar

Morningstar Research Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Morningstar offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisers, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors. Morningstar Direct is the firm’s multi-asset analysis platform built for asset management and financial services professionals. Morningstar Canada on Twitter: @MorningstarCDN.

What we found

The investments that meet the requirement are listed in the accompanying table along with their trailing performance, ratings and fees. For reference, the category average and index performance are also shown. Note that the management expense ratios listed here do not include the cost of continuing advice, as these funds are sold primarily through channels where no advice is given. Experienced investors who do not require such advice will benefit from the lower MERs. Also note that two of the funds listed here are passive index investments, both of which are among those that outperformed the category after fees on a year-to-date basis.

As each of the funds on our list represents Canadian equities only, investors are reminded that a well-rounded portfolio with ample asset class and geographical diversification are effective ways to reduce risk in the portfolio.

This article does not constitute financial advice. It is always recommended to speak to a financial adviser or professional before investing in any of the products listed here.

Select Canadian equity mutual funds

FundMER (%)Inception DateMorningstar Rating OverallYTD Ttl. Rtn.1Y Ttl. Rtn.3Y Ann. Ttl. Rtn.5Y Ann. Ttl. Rtn. 10Y Ann. Ttl. Rtn.15Y Ann. Ttl. Rtn.
BMO Canadian Stock Selection D1.164/7/20145 Stars-8.66-3.113.645.81n/an/a
TD Canadian Index0.3211/26/19994 Stars-8.40-3.163.304.095.995.62
Scotia Canadian Index Class D0.7711/12/20144 Stars-8.47-3.552.833.81n/an/a
PH&N Vintage Fund D1.294/30/19864 Stars-9.48-4.171.712.556.973.26
RBC Trend Canadian Equity Fund D1.0611/28/20164 Stars-4.940.061.26n/an/an/a
Mawer Canadian Equity A1.166/3/19915 Stars-10.18-4.820.963.358.877.61
TD Canadian Low Volatility Series D1.232/10/20155 Stars-12.44-8.651.784.50n/an/a
RBC QUBE Low Vol Cdn. Equity Fund D1.0311/19/20125 Stars-11.34-6.461.384.56n/an/a
Mackenzie Canadian Equity D1.572/24/20144 Stars-10.71-5.151.193.78n/an/a
PH&N Canadian Equity Value Fund D1.0212/29/20094 Stars-14.37-10.420.092.956.32n/a
S&P/TSX Composite Total Return-8.22-2.973.564.376.295.90
Category Avg. for Cdn. Equity Funds-11.83-7.310.562.365.154.30

Source: Morningstar Direct

Data as of June 29.

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies