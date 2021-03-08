Ten Canadian-listed silver mining and exploration companies

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Ten Canadian-listed silver mining and exploration companies

Brian Donovan
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

What are we looking for?

Valuations for the 10 largest silver mining and exploration companies trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange or TSX Venture Exchange.

Between mid-January and early February, the price of silver jumped from US$25 an ounce to almost US$30, with social media fuelling speculation it was the result of Reddit users targeting the commodity as their next “short squeeze” after GameStop Corp. (A short squeeze happens when investors who are shorting a stock – betting the share price will fall – are forced by rising prices to cover their short positions prematurely by repurchasing stock, driving the share price up even higher.)

There are a number of moving parts to forecasting the price of silver, which is now back around US$25 an ounce. Demand for silver is expected to increase 11 per cent in calendar year 2021 over 2020, according to The Northern Miner, with more silver being consumed in electric vehicles, solar panels and other green technologies. Analyst consensus 12-month target for this year is US$30 an ounce, with some analysts calling for US$40.

Story continues below advertisement

The screen

We used StockCalc’s screener to select the 10 largest silver mining and exploration companies on the TSX and TSX-V. We then used StockCalc’s valuation tools to calculate fundamental (or intrinsic) valuation for each stock to see whether it is undervalued or overvalued compared with its price.

Overview of the techniques used:

  • Discounted cash flow (DCF value) is a valuation technique in which cash flow projections are discounted back to the present to calculate value per share;
  • A price comparables (price comps) technique values the company on the basis of ratios from selected comparable companies;
  • An adjusted book value (ABV) is calculated by multiplying book value per share by its historical price-to-book ratio.

If we have analyst coverage, we look at the consensus target price.

More about StockCalc

StockCalc is a fundamental valuation platform with tools to calculate and report on value per share for thousands of public companies listed on major North American stock exchanges. StockCalc also contains numerous tools to understand what the stocks you are investing in are worth. Globe Unlimited subscribers can subscribe to StockCalc using the promo code Globe30, which offers a 30-day free trial and special pricing for the second month).

What we found

You can see in the accompanying table the percentage difference between each stock’s recent closing price and its intrinsic value. The StockCalc Valuation column, a weighted calculation derived from our models and analyst target data, indicates nine of the 10 stocks listed are undervalued.

Let’s look at two of these companies:

First Majestic Silver Corp. saw its stock price almost double during the silver rally between mid-January and early February. The company has three mines in Mexico producing a combined 15 million ounces of silver annually, which represents more than 60 per cent of its total revenue. To show the leverage in commodity stocks such as this, a US$5 increase in the price of silver would represent an additional US$125-million in revenue and between US$60-million and US$70-million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Long-term enterprise value-to-EBITDA for this industry is between 9 and 10, which means a US$5 bump in silver’s price would add US$650-million to First Majestic’s enterprise value, or US$3 a share.

Story continues below advertisement

Kootenay Silver Inc. is a junior exploration company with projects in British Columbia and Mexico. Fundamental valuation for firms such as this rely more on comparables and balance sheet methods when projected mine costs are unknown or cannot be reasonably forecast well into the future. Kootenay’s flagship property, the Promontorio mine in Mexico’s Sonora state, has historically yielded more than 400 grams per tonne (gpt) of silver, with Kootenay’s other properties yielding in the range of 50 to 100 gpt. Again, companies such as this are very sensitive to future silver prices as lower grades can be mined with higher prices.

Investing involves risk. StockCalc accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damage arising from the use of this analysis.

Select Canadian-listed silver mining & exploration companies 

CompanyTickerMkt. Cap ($ Mil.)Recent Close ($)StockCalc Val. ($)Diff. (%)DCF Value ($)Price Comps ($)ABV ($)Analyst Tgt. ($)1Y Rtn. (%)Div. Yld. (%)
Pan American SilverPAAS-T8,219.239.0946.4518.837.7669.7326.0068.1031.50.8
First Majestic SilverFR-T4,513.720.2722.4510.86.0513.8910.5325.3684.9n/a
MAG SilverMAG-T2,004.821.1622.546.5-2.0025.2919.8035.1972.5n/a
Fortuna Silver MinesFVI-T1,560.18.479.127.77.1312.398.5713.8786.2n/a
Silvercorp MetalsSVM-T1,139.06.508.6432.98.888.085.3912.2337.00.5
Endeavour SilverEDR-T1,099.06.917.376.71.963.384.898.75200.4n/a
Aurcana SilverAUN-X206.50.760.60-21.1-0.600.600.59n/a204.0n/a
Avino Silver & GoldASM-T152.61.531.8319.6-1.072.051.17n/a163.8n/a
Silver One ResourcesSVE-X133.10.670.716.0-0.110.340.89n/a123.3n/a
Kootenay SilverKTN-X111.00.360.4216.7-0.160.410.210.9056.5n/a

Source: StockCalc 

Brian Donovan, CBV, is the president of StockCalc, a Canadian fintech based in Miramichi, N.B.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies