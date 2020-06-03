Ten ‘smart’ beta ETFs straddling the line between active and passive management

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Ten ‘smart’ beta ETFs straddling the line between active and passive management

Ian Tam, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

What are we looking for?

Strategic beta ETFs for direct exposure to style-based investing.

The screen

Strategic beta or “smart” beta funds are those that straddle the line between active and passive management. These funds leverage quantitative investment techniques to remove much of the human element in investing, with the intent to gain exposure to a specific fundamental factor such as growth, value, quality, momentum, risk or dividends. Like passive investments, they typically charge lower fees than active managers but still provide an active tilt toward a specific investment style. As algorithm-driven strategies, these funds stay true to a specific approach, for better or worse. Of the 984 Canadian-domiciled exchange-traded funds, 196 of them are considered strategic beta products. To find a few reasonable ideas, I used Morningstar Direct to look for Canadian-domiciled strategic beta ETFs that have:

  • A Morningstar overall rating of four stars or better. Recall that this rating (also known as the “star” rating) is a historical look back at risk-adjusted returns after fees for each fund relative to category peers (which include both mutual funds and ETFs). Funds that have five stars have historically outperformed funds in the same category with four stars, three stars, etc.
  • A Morningstar Quantitative Rating of bronze, silver or gold. This rating is a forward-looking assessment of a fund’s prospective ability to outperform similar funds after fees, based on pillars of our analyst framework: people (the quality of management team); process (the effectiveness and consistency of the investment process); and parent (organizational structure and talent retention). Over the long term, gold, silver and bronze funds are expected to outperform neutral and negative funds after fees.

More about Morningstar

Morningstar Research Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Morningstar offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisers, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors. Morningstar Direct is the firm’s multi-asset analysis platform built for asset management and financial services professionals. Morningstar Canada on Twitter: @MorningstarCDN.

Story continues below advertisement

What we found

The funds that met the above requirements are listed in the table along with their fees and trailing returns. Two important dimensions are also included:

  1. The strategic beta group pinpoints the factor being targeted by the investment strategy. Quality strategies commonly target companies with high and stable levels of profitability, clean balance sheets, capital efficiency, return on assets, economic moats, etc. Risk-oriented strategies typically target low overall volatility of returns. Dividend-oriented strategies include those that screen a universe of stocks for dividend-paying firms, weighting stocks on the basis of dividend payments, screening on the basis of dividend growth, or isolating firms based on metrics that would indicate dividend stability. Growth strategies commonly look for above-average long-term projected earnings growth, historical earnings, sales and cash flow growth.
  2. The Morningstar category (or peer group) to which the fund belongs provides insight into the underlying holdings by regional exposure. Before investing in any fund, it is imperative to consider whether the category to which the fund belongs is appropriate to your long-term asset allocation and risk tolerance.

This article does not constitute financial advice. It is always recommended to speak to a financial adviser or professional before investing in any of the products shown below.

Select TSX-listed strategic beta ETFs

Exchange-traded fundTickerMorningstar CategoryStrategic Beta GroupMER (%)Morningstar Rating OverallMorningstar Quantitative RatingInception Date mm/dd/yyyyYTD Ttl. Rtn. (%)1Y Ttl. Rtn. (%)3Y Ann. Ttl. Rtn. (%)5Y Ann. Ttl. Rtn. (%)
iShares Canadian Growth ETFXCG-TCdn. EquityGrowth0.554 StarsGold11/6/20061.67.37.24.3
BMO MSCI Europe Hi Qual Hdgd to CAD ETFZEQ-TEuro. EquityQuality0.455 StarsSilver2/10/2014-4.610.15.67.2
CI FirstAsset MSCI Eur LowRisk Wgt ETF HdgRWE-TEuro. EquityRisk-Oriented0.665 StarsSilver2/11/2014-11.7-1.62.04.2
BMO MSCI All Country World High Qual ETFZGQ-TGlobal EquityQuality0.515 StarsBronze11/5/20144.421.811.512.5
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Glob ETF CADHXMY-TGlobal EquityRisk-Oriented0.484 StarsSilver4/5/2016-6.71.24.7n/a
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF CADHXML-TInt'l EquityRisk-Oriented0.374 StarsSilver4/5/2016-9.2-2.01.6n/a
CI WisdomTree US Qual Div Gr ETF Non-HdgDGR-B-TUS EquityDividend0.374 StarsSilver7/12/2016-2.412.48.7n/a
Vanguard US Dividend Appreciation ETFVGG-TUS EquityDividend0.304 StarsGold8/2/2013-0.511.09.711.5
BMO MSCI USA High Quality ETFZUQ-TUS EquityQuality0.335 StarsSilver11/5/20145.223.014.715.1
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETFXMU-TUS EquityRisk-Oriented0.334 StarsSilver7/24/2012-1.36.59.111.9

Source: Morningstar Direct.

Data as of June 2.

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies