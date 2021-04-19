 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
Sale ends in
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
save over $140
Start Today
// //

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

These 10 U.S. large-cap stocks demonstrate consistent, solid profitability

Anthony Ménard
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

What are we looking for?

U.S. large caps with high profitability, below-average risk and attractive valuations.

We use the economic performance index (EPI) and relative EPI to help us find stocks with a healthy adjusted profitability. Essentially, we are willing to tolerate a bit less profitability if the risk is lower or if the valuation is attractive. While we may not find the most profitable U.S. companies, we believe they will have other interesting characteristics that totally compensate for the slightly lower profitability.

The screen

We screened U.S. stocks focusing on the following criteria:

Story continues below advertisement

  • Market capitalization higher than US$10-billion;
  • EPI of two or higher – this is the return on capital divided by the cost of capital;
  • Relative EPI of 0.6 or higher – this ratio uses the return on capital adjusted for its market capitalization divided by the cost of capital;
  • Positive three-month percentage change in the economic value-added (EVA) metric. The EVA gives us a sense of how much value the stock is adding for shareholders and is calculated by taking the net operating profit after tax and subtracting the cost of capital. We want a company with improving fundamentals;
  • One-year sales growth higher than 2 per cent – we want a company that manages to grow at least at the rate of inflation.

For informational purposes, we have also included five-year mean return on capital, most recent return on capital, five-year maximum drawdown, price-to-earnings ratio, dividend yield, one-year price return, and recent stock price. The five-year maximum drawdown is the largest percentage decline, from peak to trough, seen over the past five years. Please note that some ratios may be shown as of end of previous quarter.

More about Inovestor

Inovestor for Advisors is a fundamental-analysis research platform specializing in the economic value-added (EVA) approach. With Inovestor, advisers can quickly identify attractive investment opportunities, outsource their stock picking by using model portfolios, and easily communicate investment decisions with clients through client-friendly reports.

What we found

U.S. large caps with high profitability, below-average risk and attractive valuations

CompanyTickerMkt. Cap. (US$ Mil.)EPIRel. EPI3M EVA Grth. (%)1Y Sales Grth. (%)5Y Mean ROC (%)ROC (%)5Y Max. Draw. (%)P/EDiv. Yld. (%)1Y Price Rtn. (%)Recent Price (US$)
Clorox Co.CLX-N23,9904.50.927.622.722.425.3-25.120.02.3-0.9190.73
Progressive Corp.PGR-N57,7904.41.298.29.325.338.8-22.310.20.420.598.76
AutoZone Inc.AZO-N32,9603.70.710.310.925.129.3-42.119.00.051.41,495.84
Vertex Pharma.VRTX-Q56,7803.60.618.050.322.228.7-31.721.30.0-19.7219.39
Regeneron Pharma.REGN-Q53,8403.20.963.48.122.823.5-48.116.50.0-11.5502.60
Bio-Rad Lab.BIO-B-N18,5702.70.630.210.19.319.4-31.94.80.044.8600.87
Dollar GeneralDG-N51,8602.60.812.921.612.616.2-30.820.40.821.1216.74
General Mills Co.GIS-N37,3902.41.346.211.110.912.1-49.514.93.30.961.30
Target Corp.TGT-N103,9902.30.632.319.812.416.7-40.224.11.391.4208.55
PerkinElmerPKI-N14,9202.00.780.531.29.916.2-34.420.50.257.6133.16

Source: Inovestor

The 10 stocks that met our criteria are shown in the accompanying table, ranked by EPI.

Clorox Co. has the highest EPI of our screen, at 4.5. The cleaning products company saw share price gains – and extraordinary profitability – in the early stages of the pandemic, but the stock has fallen about 20 per cent since the end of July and trades at around the same price as a year ago. Similarly to other well-established U.S. companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co. and Colgate-Palmolive Co., Clorox offers a strong consumer brand that has yielded consistent results in the past that are hard to ignore.

Progressive Corp., one of the biggest auto insurance companies in the U.S., has the second-highest EPI, at 4.4, and the second-highest relative EPI, at 1.2. This latter metric reflects a high return on capital of 38.8 per cent and a reasonable valuation based on its low P/E multiple of 10.2. The five-year maximum drawdown of only 22.3 per cent – the lowest on our list – suggests a resilient company. Moreover, Progressive has the highest three-month EVA change, at 98.2 per cent, and the highest five-year return on capital – 25.3 per cent.

AutoZone Inc., an auto parts retailer and distributor, ranks third on our list, with an EPI of 3.7, and solid profitability with a five-year mean return on capital of 25.1. Automobiles could very well be the next discretionary spending of choice for consumers, for three reasons: First, consumer savings are still well above prepandemic level, suggesting there is room for big purchases. Secondly, some discretionary car maintenance may have been delayed because of teleworking. Finally, the main alternatives for large discretionary spending related to the economy’s reopening, such as air travel, still seem less appealing in the near term.

Investors are advised to do further research before investing in any of the companies listed in the accompanying table.

Story continues below advertisement

For more details about these stocks, subscribe to the Inovestor for Advisors platform for free.

Anthony Ménard is an investment analyst at Inovestor Asset Management.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies