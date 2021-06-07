These 10 U.S. stocks have solid cash flow momentum and earnings that beat estimates

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Number Cruncher

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

These 10 U.S. stocks have solid cash flow momentum and earnings that beat estimates

Phil Dabo, MFin
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

What are we looking for?

U.S.-listed companies that recently beat analyst expectations for earnings and have good cash flow.

The screen

Having a sufficient amount of cash on hand is important for a business in order to pay for operations on a continuing basis. It has been particularly important throughout the pandemic, as many businesses came under pressure and needed to adapt to extraordinary circumstances. Now that the economy is doing better we would expect companies to report stronger earnings, but it is equally important for a company to perform in line with the way that influential analysts expect it to. A miss on analyst expectations can have a negative impact on the stock price. A better-than-expected result can have the opposite effect.

Today I use Morningstar CPMS to look for mid-cap and large-cap companies that recently beat analyst expectations for quarterly earnings and have a history of generating good cash-flow momentum. This we capture using quarterly and annual cash-flow momentum, along with the three-year normalized (annualized) cash-flow growth. Quarterly and annual cash-flow momentum are calculated as the percentage change between the latest four quarters of reported operating cash flow per share and the same figure from one quarter ago, and one year ago, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

I also included the five-year beta in order to reduce market risk. Beta is a commonly used volatility metric that compares the risk of a security to that of the overall market, in this case the S&P 500. A beta less than one means that the security is theoretically less volatile than the market. I also included a price momentum variable, called the price change to 12-month high, that has good downside protection. We’ve found that stocks that are trading close to their 12-month high tend to perform well.

The investment process started off with all 2,000 U.S.-listed stocks in our CPMS database. Then we ranked our stocks according to the quarterly earnings surprise, quarterly cash-flow momentum, annual cash-flow momentum and three-year normalized cash-flow growth.

Next, we applied these screens to create our list of stocks:

  • Market capitalization above US$1.8-billion;
  • Beta less than 1.3;
  • Quarterly and annual cash-flow momentum greater than zero;
  • Three-year normalized cash-flow growth greater than zero;
  • Price change of less than 4 per cent from the stock’s 12-month high.

More about Morningstar

Morningstar Research Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Morningstar offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisers, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors. Morningstar Direct is the firm’s multi-asset analysis platform built for asset management and financial services professionals. Morningstar Canada on Twitter.

What we found

U.S.-listed companies

RankCompanyTickerMkt. Cap. (US$ Mil.)Qtly. Earns. Surprise (%)Qtly. CF Mom. (%)Ann. CF Mom. (%)3Y Ann. CF Grth. (%)Price Chg. from 12M High (%)BetaDiv. Yld. (%)12M Rtn. (%)Recent Price (US$)
1Target Corp.TGT-N114,449.455.522.564.310.9-0.11.01.292.9231.34
2T-Mobile USTMUS-Q180,183.457.99.642.915.4-0.20.60.038.8144.51
3Logitech Int'lLOGI-Q22,269.536.120.3184.772.2-0.70.90.7102.7132.21
4Kinder MorganKMI-N42,528.975.120.712.72.2-1.01.15.823.818.78
5Coca-Cola Consol.COKE-Q3,065.3134.015.247.227.0-2.11.10.287.3429.23
6Interpublic GroupIPG-N13,272.574.414.05.99.1-1.91.03.296.633.74
7Moody's Corp.MCO-N62,833.727.711.821.327.5-1.31.20.722.2335.65
8ASML Holding NVASML-Q284,604.013.225.467.016.4-0.71.10.585.7683.30
9Expeditors Int'lEXPD-Q20,958.740.621.249.812.5-2.00.80.963.2124.10
10Sherwin-WilliamsSHW-N75,316.916.07.414.329.7-3.41.10.847.0283.20

Source: Morningstar CPMS

I used CPMS to back-test the strategy from January, 2006, to May, 2021. During this process, a maximum of 10 stocks were purchased and equally weighted. The portfolio is rebalanced monthly and the strategy produced an annualized total return of 14.3 per cent since inception whereas the S&P 500 Total Return Index generated 10.3 per cent. The strategy also produced a positive return in every calendar year since inception except for 2008. Today, the top 10 stocks that qualify for purchase into the strategy are listed in the accompanying table.

As always, investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent research before purchasing any of the investments listed here.

Phil Dabo, MFin, is a vice-president of business development at Morningstar Research Inc.

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies