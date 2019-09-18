 Skip to main content

Number Cruncher These 15 TSX stocks combine price momentum and sound fundamentals

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

These 15 TSX stocks combine price momentum and sound fundamentals

Ian Tam, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

What are we looking for?

TSX-listed stocks that combine momentum and fundamental earnings quality.

The screen

As of Tuesday’s close, the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index has shown a year-to-date return of 20.1 per cent, recently outpacing its own 50- and 200-day moving averages. For investors keen on following momentum, there are likely many names to choose from at this time. That said, a search for momentum without quality can often be a risky approach, as investors rely largely on market sentiment without a sound footing on the fundamental nature of a company’s financials. This week, I use Morningstar CPMS to create a model that looks for companies that show reasonable fundamental quality and have recently outperformed their respective sectors and the market as a whole. To do this, I ranked the largest 250 companies in Canada by size on the following factors:

  • Price change from month-end three months ago – on an absolute basis, relative to the stock’s sector, and relative to the S&P/TSX Composite Index;
  • Five-year deviation of earnings (a quality metric measuring how steady operating earnings have been over the past five years, lower figures preferred);
  • Five-year average return on equity.

To qualify, companies must have a reported positive trailing four quarters of operating earnings and must have a positive earnings-per-share estimate for the current fiscal year not fully reported. Unit trusts were excluded in this analysis.

Story continues below advertisement

More about Morningstar

Morningstar Research Inc. provides independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Its research tool, Morningstar CPMS, provides quantitative North American equity research and portfolio analysis to institutional clients and financial advisers. CPMS data cover more than 95 per cent of the investable North American stock market. With more than 120 equity and credit analysts, Morningstar has one of the largest independent institutional equity research teams in the world.

What we found

I used Morningstar CPMS to back-test this strategy from May, 1992, to August, 2019. During this process, a maximum of 15 stocks were purchased and equally weighted with no more than three per economic sector. Once a month, stocks were sold if their rank fell below the top 50 per cent of the universe, if the company reported negative earnings or if analyst consensus EPS estimates turned negative. When sold, the positions were replaced with the highest ranked stock not already owned in the portfolio. Over this period, the strategy produced an annualized total return of 12.3 per cent while the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index advanced 8.6 per cent.

The stocks that qualify for purchase today are listed in the accompanying table. It is always recommended to speak to a financial adviser or investment professional before investing.

15 TSX stocks combining price momentum and sound fundamentals

RankCompanySymbolMkt. Cap. (S Mil.)5Y Avg. ROE (%)5Y EPS DeviationPrice Chg from ME, 3M Ago (%)Sector Rel. Price Chg. from ME, 3M Ago (%)Index Rel. Price Chg. from ME, 3M Ago (%)Curr. Yr. Median Cons. EPS Estim. ($)Trailing 4Q Oper. EPS ($)Div. Yld. (%)Recent Close ($)
1Equitable Group Inc.EQB-T1,663.216.24.037.431.434.713.2611.291.399.75
2Genworth MI CanadaMIC-T4,570.311.54.627.521.524.85.505.433.952.85
3TMX Group Ltd.X-T6,525.37.94.727.821.825.06.135.262.1116.40
4Inter Pipeline Ltd.IPL-T10,215.915.46.121.620.918.81.271.336.924.77
5Richelieu HardwareRCH-T1,493.816.63.418.815.316.01.261.191.026.22
6Maxar Technologies MAXR-T736.018.413.319.920.017.10.782.610.412.35
7Cogeco Inc.CGO-T1,432.318.36.719.619.216.88.357.811.799.90
8Ritchie Bros. AuctionsRBA-T5,488.916.511.116.917.014.12.011.592.150.90
9Cogeco Comm.CCA-T3,682.916.84.715.715.312.97.326.731.9108.97
10Metro Inc.MRU-T14,550.117.94.416.39.313.53.162.811.457.15
11Altus Group Ltd.AIF-T1,525.912.512.719.213.016.41.611.051.638.23
12Magna Intl. Inc. MG-T22,407.620.62.89.55.96.79.118.492.771.32
13BCE Inc.BCE-T57,209.221.82.06.76.33.93.663.545.063.56
14Transcontinental Inc.TCL-A-T1,400.118.53.29.96.37.12.512.725.516.03
15Constellation Sftwre.CSU-T27,309.3102.04.04.40.61.649.1938.090.41,288.69

Morningstar CPMS

Ian Tam, CFA, is a relationship manager for CPMS at Morningstar Research Inc.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter