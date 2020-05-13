 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

These 21 U.S. dividend stocks, with solid free cash flow, yield more than 4 per cent

Sean Pugliese, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

What are we looking for?

My team member Allan Meyer and I thought we would highlight one of our favourite valuation metrics, free-cash-flow-to-enterprise-value, by analyzing U.S. dividend payers using our investment philosophy focused on safety and value.

The screen

We started with equities in the S&P 500, a large-cap index. Market capitalization is a safety factor; generally larger companies are more stable and liquid.

Dividend yield is the projected annualized dividend divided by the share price. Dividends generally reflect safety and stability. All securities listed yield 4 per cent or more.

Story continues below advertisement

Dividend payout is the dividend payment divided by earnings. A lower number is safer. We’ve capped payout at 100; anything above could be a warning sign of a future cut.

Debt-to-equity is our final safety measure. It is the debt outstanding divided by shareholders’ equity. A smaller ratio is preferred.

Now to the value side of our analysis, and one of our favourite valuation metrics: free-cash-flow-to-enterprise-value, or FCF/EV. FCF is the cash left over for investors after all expenses, reinvestments and capital expenditures, while EV is a measure of the company’s value excluding its cash. A larger number implies better value. All securities listed have a FCF/EV of 6 per cent or more and the list is sorted on this metric from highest to lowest. Allan and I are huge fans of free cash flow because it is more difficult to manipulate than other accounting metrics such as earnings.

Earnings momentum is the trailing 12 months of earnings in the most recent quarter compared with that of the previous quarter. A positive number implies earnings are increasing, which, over the long term, can be a proxy for capital appreciation and dividend hikes. The opposite is true for a negative number. Lastly, we’ve provided the 52 week total return to track recent performance.

What we found

Gap Inc. boasts the best value, lowest debt and is one of the highest dividend payers. However, it also has the highest dividend payout ratio, a cautionary sign. Kohls Corp. pays the best dividend with low payout and debt levels, and good value. Xerox Holdings Corp. is similar to Kohls in terms of dividend payout, debt levels and value, but with worse earnings momentum. Seagate Technology PLC dominates the list in both earnings momentum and total return, but also has high debt levels. Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. score reasonably well across the board for safety and value.

Investors should contact an investment professional or conduct further research before buying any of the securities listed below.

Select S&P 500 dividend stocks

CompanyTickerMkt. Cap. (US$ Bil.)Div. Yld. (%)Div. Payout (%)Debt/Equity (%)FCF/EV(%)Earns. Mmtum. (%)52W Ttl. Rtn. (%)Recent Price (US$)
Gap Inc.GPS-N2.813.196.637.731.5-6.6-69.07.42
Discover Financial Svcs.DFS-N12.44.325.7216.726.1-26.4-47.640.48
Xerox Holdings Corp.XRX-N3.75.833.673.923.0-16.2-44.217.33
Kohls Corp.KSS-N2.815.760.861.417.8-4.9-71.617.90
Interpublic Group of Cos.IPG-N6.36.355.5119.816.10.0-25.816.27
NetApp Inc.NTAP-Q9.54.540.9164.514.6-1.0-34.943.01
Omnicom Group Inc.OMC-N11.54.842.5185.112.90.5-30.053.63
HanesBrands Inc.HBI-N3.26.442.6272.712.7-12.4-44.79.31
Synchrony FinancialSYF-N10.54.919.7131.711.9-12.8-46.117.99
Centurylink Inc.CTL-N10.510.588.7257.611.62.3-4.79.52
H & R Block Inc.HRB-N3.06.750.2275.610.9-0.5-39.015.60
Leggett & Platt Inc.LEG-N3.66.067.8162.210.7-3.1-26.626.87
CF Industries HoldingsCF-N5.94.455.9136.610.51.9-31.227.54
Eastman Chemical Co.EMN-N8.24.442.797.09.13.7-16.960.47
Seagate Technology PLCSTX-Q12.55.337.9196.79.013.57.848.72
Walgreens Boots All.WBA-Q35.74.546.171.68.6-2.0-21.540.66
LyondellBasell Indust.LYB-N17.97.853.5150.08.5-7.4-30.953.73
IBM Corp.IBM-N107.65.462.7301.88.2-3.2-6.1121.23
Whirlpool Corp.WHR-N6.64.532.6156.37.2-1.8-17.3106.90
Hewlett Packard Enter.HPE-N12.35.046.480.86.31.1-34.99.58
Verizon CommunicationsVZ-N230.04.454.8181.66.31.22.655.58

Source: Eikon & Wickham Investment Counsel Inc.

Sean Pugliese, CFA, is an investment portfolio manager at Wickham Investment Counsel, helping individuals, families and other investors.

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies