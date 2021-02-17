These 23 TSX blue-chip dividend stocks are less volatile than the market

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

These 23 TSX blue-chip dividend stocks are less volatile than the market

Sean Pugliese, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

What are we looking for?

Many major markets are starting the year off with a bang – reaching new highs, much to investors’ delight. However, this has been accompanied by plenty of volatility, speculation and large trading swings (just ask the Reddit traders making headlines). As a result, my team member Allan Meyer and I thought we would take a conservative, classical approach and limit our search to low volatility, blue-chip stocks using our investment philosophy focused on safety and value.

The screen

We started with Canadian-listed equities with a market capitalization of $1-billion or greater. This is a safety factor; larger companies tend to be more stable and diverse. They also tend to offer better trading liquidity.

We used beta to identify our low volatility stocks. Beta measures how much a stock moves relative to the market. We limited the names to those with a beta of less than one. This implies they are less volatile than the market and we sorted on this metric from least to most volatile.

Story continues below advertisement

Dividend yield is the projected annualized payout divided by the recent share price. We chose securities that yield 2 per cent or more. Payout ratio is total dividends divided by earnings. A lower figure is preferred: It implies safety and the possibility of future dividend hikes. We have capped the payout ratio at 100 – anything above that level could signal the potential for a dividend cut.

Debt-to-equity is our final safety measure. It is the debt outstanding divided by shareholders’ equity. A smaller ratio indicates a company has lower levels of debt or leverage.

Price-to-earnings is a valuation metric: The lower the number, the better the value. (We limited the screen to profitable companies, in line with the higher-quality nature of our investment philosophy.)

Quarterly earnings momentum is the most recent annualized earnings compared with the same figure one quarter ago. A positive number means earnings are increasing and vice versa for a negative number. Lastly, we have provided the 52-week total return to track recent performance.

What we found

In general, you can see consumer staples, utilities and financials dominate the list, and many names look appealing. Loblaw Cos. Ltd., North West Co. Inc., Leon’s Furniture Ltd. and Great-West Lifeco Inc. score well for safety and value. Loblaw is the only name with a negative beta, meaning it’s the least correlated to the market and its price may rise if the markets fall. Leon’s boasts the lowest payout ratio, while Great-West has the best value. Evertz Technologies Ltd. is the only name that carries almost no debt, while Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has the best earnings momentum.

Investors should contact an investment professional or conduct further research before buying any of the securities listed here.

Select TSX-listed dividend stocks 

CompanyTickerMkt. Cap. ($ Bil.)BetaDiv. Yld. (%)Payout Ratio (%)Debt/Eqty. (%)P/EEarns. Mom. (%)52W Ttl. Rtn. (%)Recent Price ($)
Loblaw Cos. Ltd.L-T21.7-0.092.144.9150.912.91.2-10.262.58
Fortis Inc.FTS-T23.90.073.974.5132.818.32.8-8.451.50
Hydro One Ltd.H-T17.20.183.532.5128.918.94.62.028.82
Emera Inc.EMA-T13.10.204.969.9183.517.86.7-8.252.00
Algonquin Power & Util.AQN-T13.40.283.570.9101.523.81.57.522.48
George Weston Ltd.WN-T14.80.292.330.3278.212.5-2.8-10.396.90
Quebecor Inc.QBR-B-T8.00.312.532.3642.112.51.31.432.51
Rogers CommunicationsRCI-B-T29.30.323.579.3222.115.2-0.3-9.557.50
Maple Leaf Foods Inc.MFI-T3.00.332.673.140.120.819.7-5.424.33
North West Co. Inc.NWC-T1.60.434.338.9132.913.916.525.833.38
Shaw CommunicationsSJR-B-T11.60.445.289.596.616.50.0-8.122.60
Leon's Furniture Ltd.LNF-T1.70.493.029.660.812.812.735.021.08
Northland Power Inc.NPI-T10.00.542.462.8684.629.5-0.461.349.22
Evertz Technologies Ltd.ET-T1.00.685.385.110.217.41.4-20.713.49
Intact Financial Corp.IFC-T21.30.702.245.536.415.712.50.1149.24
TC Energy Corp.TRP-T53.20.755.783.1162.213.7-2.2-19.756.59
Capital Power Corp.CPX-T4.00.755.578.4114.818.54.55.337.60
TMX Group Ltd.X-T7.20.752.255.127.919.82.112.2128.68
Royal Bank of CanadaRY-T151.10.784.154.7367.811.90.62.6106.20
Atco Ltd.ACO-X-T4.40.834.672.7238.413.2-5.9-25.738.58
Toronto-Dominion BankTD-T136.00.854.248.4252.812.50.25.375.42
Great-West Lifeco Inc.GWO-T28.90.855.655.239.89.90.0-4.531.10
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T86.00.875.166.3277.711.1-6.51.071.01

Source: Refinitiv Eikon & Wickham Investment Counsel Inc. 

Sean Pugliese, CFA, is an investment portfolio manager at Wickham Investment Counsel, helping individuals, families and other investors.

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies