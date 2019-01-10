 Skip to main content

Number Cruncher These dividend-paying tech leaders stand to benefit from Huawei’s lost 5G markets

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Number Cruncher

These dividend-paying tech leaders stand to benefit from Huawei’s lost 5G markets

Scott Clayton
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

What are we looking for?

Sustainable dividends from tech firms eager and able to pick up Huawei’s lost 5G markets.

The screen

Canada continues to grapple with fallout from its arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. Moreover, it must decide whether to ban the tech giant’s 5G equipment over fears that it poses security risks because of the company’s close ties to the Chinese government.

Banning Huawei would likely boost costs for Canadian telecom providers – as it has in the United States, Australia and New Zealand. Those “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing partners have already blocked low-bidder Huawei. If the remaining partners, Canada and Britain, follow their lead, that would only further open up opportunities for Huawei competitors.

Story continues below advertisement

From an extensive list of tech leaders, we singled out dividend-payers already on the leading edge of next-generation 5G, which harnesses speeds 10 to 20 times faster than the current LTE (long-term evolution, or 4G) networks. We then applied our TSI Dividend Sustainability Rating System. It awards points to a stock based on key factors:

  • One point for five years of continuous dividend  payments – two points for more than five;
  • Two points if it has raised the payment in the past five years;
  • One point for management’s commitment to dividends;
  • One point for operating in non-cyclical industries;
  • One point for limited exposure to foreign currency rates and freedom from political interference;
  • Two points for a strong balance sheet, including manageable debt and adequate cash;
  • Two points for a long-term record of positive earnings and cash flow sufficient to cover dividend payments;
  • One point if the company is a leader in its industry.

Companies with 10 to 12 points have the most-secure dividends, or the highest sustainability. Those with seven to nine points have above-average sustainability; average sustainability, four to six points; and below average sustainability, one to three points.

More about TSI Network

TSI Network is the online home of The Successful Investor Inc. – the group of widely followed Canadian investment newsletters by editor and publisher Pat McKeough. They include our award-winning flagship newsletter, The Successful Investor. The TSI Best ETFs for Canadian Investors is the latest. TSI Network is also affiliated with Successful Investor Wealth Management.

What we found

Our TSI Dividend Sustainability Rating System generated six stocks. Huawei’s main rivals – most notably Sweden’s Ericsson, Finland’s Nokia Corp. and the U.S.-based Cisco Systems Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc. – should be able to substantially boost their respective market shares. Meanwhile, fibre-optic leader Corning Inc. and dominant chip-maker Intel Corp. are at the forefront of providing the technology to link up and control 5G traffic.

Seeking dividend payers keen to supply 5G technology

Ranking* Company Ticker Dividend Sustainability Rating Points Div. Yield % Market cap (US$Bil) Recent Price (US$) 1Yr Total Return (%)
1 Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO-Q Above Average 9 3.1 209.9 43.32 9.2
2 Intel Corp. INTC-Q Above Average 8 2.5 223.3 48.01 10.1
3 Corning Inc. GLW-N Above Average 8 2.4 23.6 29.68 -11.8
4 Nokia Corp. (ADR) NOK-N Above Average 7 3.6 34.7 6.21 26.7
5 Juniper Networks Inc. JNPR-N Average 6 2.6 9.6 28.15 -1.7
6 Ericsson (ADR) ERIC-Q Average 6 1.3 29.9 9.18 35.6

Dividend Advisor

*Ranking is determined by TSI Dividend Sustainability Score. Where overall points are the same, analysts considered P/E, dividend yield and industry outlook to decide final placements. 

We advise investors to do additional research on any investments we identify here.

Scott Clayton, MBA, is senior analyst for TSI Network and associate editor of TSI Dividend Advisor.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter