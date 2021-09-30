 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Number Cruncher

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

These five pet food stocks offer dividend seekers something to chew on

Scott Clayton
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

What are we looking for?

Sustainable dividends from a pet-food industry in consolidation.

The screen

General Mills Inc.’s US$1.2-billion acquisition of Tyson Foods Inc.’s pet-treats unit in July is just one recent consolidation move in the industry. Only weeks ago Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. announced a US$600-million deal to acquire 75 per cent of P4 Companies, maker of PetDine and other high-end pet-food labels.

Pet food – whether it’s gourmet labels such as Fancy Feast, natural products such as Blue Buffalo, or stalwart brands such as Milk-Bone – offers investors above-average growth prospects. That’s especially so as consumers, spurred by the pandemic, continue to spoil their pets.

Story continues below advertisement

Our search started with a list of top pet-food makers focused on lifting market share. We then applied our TSI Dividend Sustainability Rating System to home in on top dividend payers. That system awards points to a stock based on key factors:

  • One point for five years of continuous dividend payments – two points for more than five;
  • Two points if it has raised the payment in the past five years;
  • One point for management’s commitment to dividends;
  • One point for operating in non-cyclical industries;
  • One point for limited exposure to foreign currency rates and freedom from political interference;
  • Two points for a strong balance sheet, including manageable debt and adequate cash;
  • Two points for a long-term record of positive earnings and cash flow to cover dividends;
  • One point if the company’s an industry leader.

Companies with 10 to 12 points have the most secure dividends, or the highest sustainability. Those with seven to nine points have above-average sustainability; average sustainability, four to six points; and below-average sustainability, one to three points.

More about TSI Network

TSI Network is the online home of The Successful Investor Inc. – the group of widely followed Canadian investment newsletters by editor and publisher Pat McKeough. They include our award-winning flagship newsletter, The Successful Investor. The TSI Best ETFs for Canadian Investors is the latest. TSI Network is also affiliated with Successful Investor Wealth Management.

What we found

Leading pet food makers

Ranking*CompanyTickerDiv. Sustain. RatingPointsDiv. Yld. (%)Mkt. Cap. (US$ Bil.)1Y Ttl. Rtn. (%) Recent Price (US$)
1General Mills Inc.GIS-NHighest103.435.91.560.77
2Nestle SA (ADR)NSRGY-OTCHighest102.1333.81.1120.31
3Colgate-Palmolive Co.CL-NAbove Average92.364.01.177.08
4J.M. Smucker Co.SJM-NAbove Average83.213.08.1122.16
5Archer-Daniels-MidlandADM-NAbove Average82.433.832.260.78

Source: Dividend Advisor. *Ranking is determined by TSI Dividend Sustainability Score. Where overall points are the same, analysts considered P/E, dividend yield and industry outlook to decide final placements.

Our TSI Dividend Sustainability Rating System generated five stocks.

With the addition of Tyson’s pet-treat brands, Minnesota-based General Mills continues to build on its US$8-billion acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in 2018. Food-processing giant ADM, headquartered in Chicago, has long supplied ingredients to pet-food makers but is now selling its own pet treats. Ohio’s packaged-food maker J.M. Smucker Co. continues to see strong sales for well-established brands Milk-Bone and Meow Mix. New York-headquartered Colgate-Palmolive Co., best known for its personal-care products and toothpaste, also owns Hill’s Pet Nutrition – with its leading Science Diet and Prescription Diet brands. Finally, Switzerland’s Nestlé SA food conglomerate has a dominant global position through its Purina unit, and its Alpo, Fancy Feast and Friskies labels.

We advise investors to do additional research on any investments we identify here.

Scott Clayton, MBA, is senior analyst for TSI Network and associate editor of TSI Dividend Advisor.

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies