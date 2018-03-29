These seven Canadian stocks are showing strength in the face of adversity

What are looking for?

Canadian stocks showing strength in the face of the recent market downturn.

Since the end of January, stock markets have been extremely volatile with the S&P/TSX Composite Index, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average down between 5 per cent and 9 per cent. Some well-known stocks such as General Electric Co. and Facebook Inc. are each down more than 15 per cent in this period. However, some stocks have bucked the downward market trend and have managed to hold their own, and even rally amid the tumult.

The screen

We will be using Recognia Strategy Builder to search for Canadian stocks that have demonstrated strength and low volatility in the face of the recent market turbulence.

We begin by setting a minimum market-cap threshold of $3-billion. This will focus our search on mid- to large-cap Canadian stocks and avoid smaller companies with less stable streams of revenue. We will also limit our search to stocks currently trading within 8 per cent of their 52-week highs and with stock prices that are up over all in the past quarter.

Finally, to select stocks with lower-than-average volatility, we will filter using beta. We will select stocks with beta of between 0.75 and minus 0.75. Beta measures the price correlation of a security compared with the entire market. Stocks with beta in this range exhibit a smaller correlation to overall market moves.

What did we find?

Husky Energy Inc. tops our list with a $17-billion market cap and beta of 0.63. While many Canadian energy producers sold off in early February, Husky declined less than many of its peers and went on to rally strongly off its lows. The stock is now trading just 7.6 per cent off its 52-week high set in January and is up 1.4 per cent in the past quarter.

The least volatile stock on our list (having a beta closest to zero) is TMX Group Ltd. with a beta of minus 0.08. Unlike most of the Canadian market, TMX Group has put in a strong performance in 2018, up 5.6 per cent in the past quarter and now trading just 6.8 per cent off its January highs. Unlike most of the rest of the Canadian market, TMX Group has put in a strong performance in 2018, up 5.6 per cent in the past quarter and now trading just 6.8 per cent off its January highs.

The best 13-week stock performance on our list belongs to specialty-foods manufacturer Premium Brands Holdings Corp., which produces and distributes food under a variety of brands. The company’s stock is up over 10 per cent in the past 13 weeks and is up over 40 per cent in the past year.

Canadian stocks showing strength amid recent market volatility Rank Company Ticker Recent Price Market Cap. ($Bil) 13 Wk Price Performance % Chg from 52-Week High Beta Div. Yield 1 Husky Energy Inc. HSE-T $17.69 $17.9 1.4% -7.6% 0.63 1.7% 2 TMX Group Ltd. X-T $74.63 $4.1 5.6% -6.8% -0.08 2.7% 3 Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF-T $52.49 $32.2 1.5% -5.7% 0.67 3.3% 4 New Flyer Industries Inc. NFI-T $58.04 $3.7 7.7% -4.8% 0.12 2.2% 5 Empire Co. Ltd. EMP.A-T $25.68 $6.9 4.9% -3.4% 0.09 1.7% 6 Premium Brands Holdings Corp. PBH-T $116.42 $3.6 10.2% -2.5% -0.18 1.5% 7 Quebecor Inc. QBR.B-T $24.45 $5.8 3.2% -3.1% -0.24 0.5% Source: Recognia

Historical performance

Recognia Strategy Builder provides a back-testing capability to evaluate how well an investing strategy would have worked in the past. Using a five-year historical period with quarterly rebalancing, the screen described had a 13.3-per-cent annualized return compared with 4.2 per cent for the S&P/TSX 60 Index.

Peter Ashton is vice-president of customer success at Trading Central.

