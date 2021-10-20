 Skip to main content
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
Get full digital access to globeandmail.com
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
Start Today
// //

Number Cruncher

Flash Sale $0.99/24 weeks
Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

These TSX momentum stocks have a low degree of climate-related risk

Ian Tam, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

What are we looking for?

Momentum stocks that exhibit a low degree of environmental risk relative to global peers.

The screen

This week, the Canadian Securities Administrators, the umbrella organization of provincial and territorial securities regulators, announced a proposal to require Canadian stock issuers to begin providing climate-change related disclosures. At present, Canadian companies are not required by regulation to disclose sustainability-related items with a great degree of detail, thus limiting the voluntary disclosure of this information to larger issuers with enough resources to do so.

The proposed disclosure requirement will include the reporting of greenhouse gas emissions, and the risks related to them in a comply-or-explain framework (which means companies must either disclose this information or explain why they haven’t). The proposed requirement is currently out for public comment.

Story continues below advertisement

These required disclosures should enable investors to make better informed investment decisions around climate-related risk. With this in mind, today I use Morningstar CPMS to search for companies that have been deemed to exhibit a low degree of environmental risk, while also showing growth characteristics. To do this, I ranked the 718 stocks in our Canadian database on the following factors:

  • The Morningstar Sustainalytics’ environmental risk score. The score measures the degree to which a company’s economic value may be at risk driven by environmental issues. This is based on the company’s exposure to industry-specific material risks and how well a company is managing those risks. The score ranges from zero to 100, with a score of zero implying that risks have been fully managed, while a score of 100 implies there is a significant degree of unmanaged environmental risk. Readers should note that the score compares a company against others in the same subindustry from across the world.
  • Five-year deviation of return on equity (a measure of volatility – lower figures preferred, implying that ROE has been consistent over the past five years);
  • Five-year average ROE;
  • Five-year cash flow growth rate (the percentage that operating cash flow has grown each year on average over the past five years);
  • Three-month price momentum (the average price over the past six months compared with the average price over the six-month period ended three months ago).

More about Morningstar

Morningstar Research Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Morningstar offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisers, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors. Morningstar Direct is the firm’s multi-asset analysis platform built for asset management and financial services professionals. Morningstar Canada on Twitter: @MorningstarCDN.

What we found

TSX momentum stocks

RankCompanyTickerMorningstar IndustryMkt. Cap. ($ Mil.)Environ. Risk Score5Y Dev. of ROE (%)5Y Avg. ROE (%)5Y CF Grth. Rate (%)3M Price Mom. (%)Div. Yld. (%)12M Ttl. Rtn. (%)Recent Close ($)
1Constellation SoftwareCSU-TSoftware/Applic.46,657.81.46.897.024.610.20.251.92201.72
2Labrador Iron Ore Roy.LIF-TSteel2,397.40.211.129.227.35.117.869.337.46
3TFI International Inc.TFII-TTrucking12,869.26.63.518.529.420.20.8116.4138.35
4Colliers Int'l GroupCIGI-TReal Estate Svcs.7,455.42.28.045.513.213.50.197.1174.77
5Aritzia Inc.ATZ-TApparel Retail4,390.71.911.029.018.516.2n/a127.549.66
6CI Financial Corp.CIX-TAsset Mgt.5,598.93.13.035.43.516.12.662.327.81
7Cdn Tire Corp. Ltd.CTC-A-TSpecialty Retail11,288.82.33.417.143.73.02.524.9185.65
8FirstService Corp. FSV-TReal Estate Svcs.10,700.82.37.236.612.510.20.437.8243.93
9Alim. Couche-TardATD-B-TGrocery Stores51,693.38.21.122.924.810.70.710.348.26
10Stantec Inc.STN-TEngineering/Const.6,832.45.81.011.838.17.01.154.061.55
11Ritchie Bros. AuctionsRBA-TSpecialty Bus. Svcs.9,282.20.11.917.519.93.41.53.484.1
12Spin Master Corp.TOY-TLeisure1,341.50.216.427.2-0.513.2n/a38.542.32
13Loblaw Cos. Ltd.L-TGrocery Stores31,117.85.00.813.616.414.71.636.392.04
14Shopify Inc. SHOP-TSoftware/Applic.207,972.82.84.93.139.39.7n/a31.41836.8199
15National Bank of CdaNA-TBanks/Diversified34,511.61.31.017.810.68.52.858.1102.23

Source: Morningstar CPMS & Morningstar Sustainalytics; data as of Oct. 19

I used Morningstar CPMS to back-test the strategy from April, 1995, to September, 2021, assuming a 15-stock portfolio that holds no more than three stocks per economic sector, and noting that the environmental risk metrics were not applied until November, 2018. Once a month, stocks were sold if they fell below the top 35 per cent of the universe based on the above metrics, or if the environmental risk score exceeded 10. When sold, stocks were replaced with next qualifying stock not already held in the portfolio, keeping in mind the aforementioned sector limits.

On this basis, the strategy produced an annualized total return of 14.4 per cent, while the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index gained 8.7 per cent. The stocks that meet requirements to be purchased into the strategy today are listed in the accompanying table.

This article does not constitute financial advice. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent research before purchasing any of the investments listed here.

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies