 Skip to main content
Number Cruncher

Thirteen stocks to watch in resurgent U.S. health care sector

Gary Christie
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

What are we looking for?

U.S. health care stocks showing strong earnings growth.

Health care shares are on the move. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) is up more than 9 per cent over the past five days, with health care providers pushing up the sector the most. The materials and industrial sectors are following closely behind.

The screen

We will be using Trading Central Strategy Builder to search for U.S. health care stocks with below average valuations and a history of positive earnings growth.

Story continues below advertisement

We begin by setting a minimum market capitalization threshold of US$2-billion to focus on larger, more stable and established companies in the sector. Next, we will select only stocks with price-to-earnings ratios below 25 in order to screen for stocks with the best value relative to the S&P 500 health care sector, which has an average P/E of 25.9, and S&P 500 index, average P/E of 26.7. We will also look for stocks that have average annual earnings growth over the past five years of at least 5 per cent to identify companies with a history of earnings growth.

We have also included dividend yield as well as one-year and year-to-date share price performance for your reference.

More about Trading Central

Trading Central is a global leader in financial market research and investment analytics for retail online brokers and institutions. Its product suite provides actionable trading ideas based on technical and fundamental research covering stocks, exchange-traded funds, indexes, forex, options and commodities. Strategy Builder, our stock screener is available through leading retail brokers in Canada and worldwide.

What we found

Our screener ranks the list based on all performance criteria.

Topping our list is AbbVie Inc., a company that researches and develops pharmaceutical products with a major focus on chronic autoimmune diseases. AbbVie has the highest five-year historical EPS growth rate on our list at 36.9 per cent and the highest dividend yield at 5.9 per cent.

CVS Health Corp., a “consumer-centric” health company that owns the CVS pharmacy chain, has the lowest P/E on our list at 9.2. The stock has the worst performance on our list with a decline of 18.7 per cent year to date, which may be of interest to “bottom feeders” if the sector continues to gain upside momentum. The company is expected to report third-quarter earnings on Friday before the market opens.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., which offers health care products and insurance services, has the largest market cap on our list at US$305-billion. The stock price on Wednesday touched an intraday record high. With the stock’s P/E of 17.9 remaining well below the health care sector average, we may see a continuation of the uptrend.

Story continues below advertisement

The investment ideas presented here are for information only. They do not constitute advice or a recommendation by Trading Central in respect of the investment in financial instruments. Investors should conduct further research before investing.

U.S. health care stocks showing strong earnings growth

RankCompanyTickerMkt. Cap. (US$ Bil.) P/E5Y EPS Grwth. Rate (%)Div. Yld. (%)YTD Perf. (%)1Y Perf. (%)Recent Price (US$)
1AbbVie Inc.ABBV-N155.019.836.95.96.715.1093.99
2AmerisourceBergenABC-N20.913.128.31.723.523.90108.95
3Humana Inc.HUM-N56.015.522.30.623.348.20451.41
4UnitedHealth GroupUNH-N305.017.920.21.620.641.50358.32
5Eli Lilly and Co.LLY-N125.021.631.92.313.130.50147.74
6Quest DiagnosticsDGX-N17.015.410.51.817.824.40128.23
7Ensign Group Inc.ENSG-Q3.422.420.40.338.049.3063.37
8Anthem Inc.ANTM-N73.014.415.51.48.618.20332.27
9Amgen Inc.AMGN-Q128.017.014.02.9-4.56.40233.39
10Pfizer Inc.PFE-N201.023.415.14.2-4.7-0.7036.96
11Cigna Corp.CI-N67.512.411.40.03.015.00215.92
12CVS Health Corp.CVS-N77.89.25.13.4-18.7-14.9062.41
13Encompass HealthEHC-N6.323.69.51.8-7.2-8.3065.01

Trading Central

Gary Christie is head of North American research at Trading Central in Ottawa.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies