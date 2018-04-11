This strategy seeks out U.S. small caps with stable earnings

What are we looking for?

U.S. small caps showing consistent profitability.

The screen

This week, I use Morningstar CPMS to look for U.S. stocks with a relatively small market capitalization that have shown good profits and a history of stable earnings. To find these companies, I first rank the stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index by the following factors:

Latest reported net profit margin (latest four quarters of earnings per share expressed as a percentage of revenue over the same period, higher figures preferred);

Five-year variability of earnings (a statistical measure showing how volatile a company’s earnings have been over the past five years, lower figures preferred);



Latest reported return on equity and return on total assets (both profitability measures, higher figures preferred).



To qualify, companies must be ranked in the top 25 per cent of the S&P SmallCap 600 based on the above factors. In addition, companies must have a debt-to-equity ratio less than one; this limits us to the lowest two-thirds of stocks in the index in terms of debt-to-equity and helps us avoid overly leveraged companies.

Morningstar Research Inc. provides independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Its research tool, Morningstar CPMS, provides quantitative North American equity research and portfolio analysis to institutional clients and financial advisers.

What we found

I used Morningstar CPMS to back-test this strategy from August, 1998, to March, 2018. During this process, a maximum of 15 stocks were purchased and equally weighted with no more than three stocks per economic sector. Once a month, stocks were sold if their rank fell below the top 25 per cent of the ranked universe or if the company missed earnings expectations by more than 5 per cent. When sold, the positions were replaced with the highest-ranked stock not already owned in the portfolio keeping in mind the aforementioned sector limits.

Over this period, the strategy produced an annualized return of 18.3 per cent while the S&P SmallCap 600 gained 10.1 per cent. In calendar year 2008, this strategy lost 17.8 per cent while the small-cap index fell 32 per cent.

The stocks that meet our requirements for purchase are listed below. It is always recommended to speak to a financial adviser or investment professional before investing.

U.S. small caps showing consistent profitability Rank Company Ticker Morningstar Sector Market Cap (US$Mil) Trailing ROE (%) Trailing Rtrn on Total Assets (%) 5Yr Var. of Earnings Net Profit Margin (%) D/E Ratio Div. Yield (%) Recent Price (US$) 1 Advanced Energy Industries AEIS-Q Technology 2,532.2 36.5 23.7 22.9 26.2 0.0 0.0 63.79 2 Progress Software Corp. PRGS-Q Technology 1,774.3 26.1 13.9 5.8 25.7 0.3 1.5 38.25 3 Ruth's Hospitality Group RUTH-Q Cons. Cyclical 784.0 40.6 14.0 3.0 8.2 0.6 1.7 25.40 4 Stamps.com Inc. STMP-Q Technology 3,733.8 24.6 15.8 17.4 24.0 0.1 0.0 212.60 5 Trex Company Inc. TREX-N Basic Materials 3,233.3 50.7 28.9 13.3 16.7 0.0 0.0 109.87 6 CVB Financial Corp. CVBF-Q Fin. Services 2,488.5 11.2 1.4 3.6 35.7 0.0 2.5 22.59 7 Medifast Inc. MED-N Cons. Cyclical 1,199.2 26.5 18.8 4.4 9.2 0.0 1.9 99.63 8 Independent Bank Corp. INDB-Q Fin. Services 1,998.3 10.0 1.1 2.3 25.3 0.2 2.1 72.65 9 Exponent Inc. EXPO-Q Industrials 2,064.1 17.1 11.2 3.7 14.8 0.0 1.3 80.10 10 Westamerica Bancorp WABC-Q Fin. Services 1,532.0 10.4 1.1 4.1 32.1 0.0 2.8 57.65 11 PetMed Express Inc. PETS-Q Cons. Defensive 849.6 32.5 23.8 9.8 11.9 0.0 2.4 41.24 12 Getty Realty Corp. GTY-N Real Estate 1,004.3 9.6 4.7 5.3 39.8 0.7 5.1 25.29 13 American States Water Co. AWR-N Utilities 1,943.4 12.5 4.5 1.9 14.6 0.6 1.9 52.93 14 Cambrex Corp. CBM-N Healthcare 1,781.9 21.1 13.4 12.2 18.9 0.0 0.0 54.25 15 NutriSystem Inc. NTRI-Q Cons. Cyclical 866.8 50.2 29.2 13.7 8.5 0.0 3.4 29.00 Source: Morningstar Canada

Ian Tam, CFA, is a relationship manager for CPMS at Morningstar Research Inc.

