Value investing is about finding stocks that are underpriced relative to their true worth. Famous investors such as Warren Buffett and Benjamin Graham have made fortunes using this method of buying good businesses at a discount.

We are looking for fundamentally underpriced TSX stocks that provide the safety of a dividend, and offer potential for growth based on their smaller market cap.

Artificial Intelligence at Report on Business works with Stockcalc to provide professional-grade valuations for readers. Every stock in North America received a fresh evaluation after trading and a daily report can be found on its quote page on The Globe and Mail’s website.

Stock valuations are generated using a proprietary algorithm from up to six data calculations. The algorithmic approach used has been historically correct 78 per cent of the time for the S&P 500 list of companies looking out over the next 12 months (meaning the closing price exceeded the current valuation within 12 months in 78 per cent of the instances).

We asked StockCalc to scan all TSX mid-caps (less than $10-billion) for the biggest difference between what StockCalc considers their valuation and their trading price. StockCalc focuses only on what it can learn from a company’s financials. The only additional condition is that stock pay a dividend.

Top underpriced TSX mid-cap dividend stocks for value investors Company Close Valuation $Dif %Dif Cap Yield P/E WPK-T Winpak 41.50 59.24 17.74 42.7 2.698 0.29 15.71 FR-T First Majestic Silver 9.21 12.56 3.35 36.4 2.421 0.37 - PXT-T Parex Resources 23.70 28.49 4.79 20.2 2.646 3.76 4.46 NWH-UN-T Northwest Healthcare REIT 9.77 10.66 0.89 9.1 2.342 8.19 8.43 SPB-T Superior Plus 11.04 11.84 0.80 7.2 2.483 6.52 0.00 CWB-T Canadian Western Bank 27.86 29.62 1.76 6.3 2.549 4.45 8.22 INE-T Innergex Renewable Energy 14.27 15.15 0.88 6.2 2.88 5.05 - PRU-T Perseus Mining 1.80 1.88 0.08 4.4 2.482 1.21 8.62 RCH-T Richelieu Hardware 40.35 41.72 1.37 3.4 2.269 1.34 13.54 SJ-T Stella-Jones 46.95 48.40 1.45 3.1 2.85 1.7 12.86

The list is sorted by stocks with the greatest percentage difference between valuation and price. Companies on this list are worthy of further research, including:

Winpak Ltd. (WPK-T) is a Winnipeg-based manufacturer of packaging materials and containers that appears undervalued by 42.7 per cent. It is interesting for its potential for capital appreciation plus its basic-materials-sector defensive position relative to a possible recessionary environment. It was recently identified in The Globe’s Top 10 undervalued consumer cyclical sector stocks on TSX report.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT-T) is a Calgary-based oil and gas play that boasts the combination of a 4.79-per-cent yield with a 20-per-cent undervaluation. It was recently identified in The Globe’s Top 10 undervalued energy sector stocks on TSX report.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T) is a Vancouver-based silver and gold producer. Their shares have dropped 30 per cent this year in line with the spot price for silver. Its share price is now considered to be undervalued by 36 per cent.

