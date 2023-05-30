Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

To spark potential investment ideas, we are looking for TSX stocks with the largest price appreciation since Jan. 1.

The screen

There are 844 companies that trade on the TSX big board:

Artificial Intelligence at Report on Business created a total return year-to-date calculation for every TSX stock and ranked the top 25. Simple as that.

We’ve included return on equity (ROE). This is often used by growth investors to see how effectively a company’s management is operating the business.

What we found

Top TSX gainers in 2023 TICKER COMPANY LAST YTD (TR) (%) 52W (%) ROE MARKET CAP SECTOR STRUCTURE SHOP-T Shopify 81.48 67.56 73.61% -21.03% Very Large Technology Sensitive BB-T BlackBerry 7.18 61.224 -13.91% -60.84% Very Large Technology Sensitive BLU-T BELLUS Health 19.69 77.527 86.64% -26.76% Large Healthcare Defensive CGG-T China Gold International Resources 5.52 61.014 35.63% 12.67% Large Basic Materials Cyclical CXB-T Calibre Mining 1.53 81.111 24.39% 10.86% Medium Basic Materials Cyclical WFC-T Wall Financial 20 70.37 56.25% 22.90% Medium Financial Services Cyclical HUT-T Hut 8 Mining 2.8 124.138 -12.50% -33.90% Medium Financial Services Cyclical HPS-A-T Hammond Power Solutions 42.02 114.935 169.36% 31.95% Medium Energy Sensitive BITF-T Bitfarms 1.62 175 -30.17% -67.19% Medium Financial Services Cyclical PPTA-T Perpetua Resources 5.94 72.152 33.18% -28.77% Medium Basic Materials Cyclical VLN-T Velan 12.88 138.951 43.27% -23.87% Small Industrials Sensitive XTRA-T Xtract One Technologies 1.12 120 — -72.44% Small Technology Sensitive DCM-T DATA Communications Management 2.83 80.69 119.38% 47.44% Small Industrials Sensitive KITS-T Kits Eyecare 4.69 66.045 131.03% -6.28% Small Consumer Discretionary Cyclical EPRX-T Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals 6.75 100 375.35% -139.94% Small Healthcare Defensive COG-T Condor Gold 0.47 63.934 -4.08% -6.03% Small Basic Materials Cyclical NHK-T Nighthawk Gold 0.61 69.444 3.39% -92.98% Small Basic Materials Cyclical XAM-T Xanadu Mines 0.04 60 60.00% -9.44% Micro Basic Materials Cyclical SHLE-T Source Energy Services 5.41 226.984 135.22% 91.99% Micro Energy Sensitive SMT-T Sierra Metals 0.4 64.583 -65.81% -60.36% Micro Basic Materials Cyclical IFA-T iFabric 1.22 75.325 -31.84% 2.86% Nano Consumer Discretionary Cyclical OGD-T Orbit Garant Drilling 0.81 68.75 8.00% 6.10% Nano Basic Materials Cyclical FLOW-T Flow Beverage 0.46 131.579 -33.33% -102.07% Nano Consumer Staples Defensive NCF-T Northcliff Resources 0.035 80 -12.50% -9.99% Nano Basic Materials Cyclical GLG-T GLG Life Tech 0.05 66.667 -37.50% — Nano Industrials Sensitive Source: StockCalc

The list is sorted by market cap. Companies on this list are worthy of further research, including:

Source Energy Services SHLE-T is the largest grower on this list and is up from its price 52 weeks ago. Yet in April only 142 Globe readers looked it up. What gives? Source Energy is involved in the production and logistics of sand used for fracking. While the industry is unlikely to repeat its 2011-14 boom, the narrative is that the industry is stabilizing and, if so, Source Energy’s strong recent earnings and transition to profitability make it worth investigating.

Bellus Health BLU-T is a biopharmaceutical company developing late-stage drugs for chronic cough conditions that don’t respond to traditional treatments. In April it was announced Bellus would be acquired by British drug giant GSK for US$2-billion and the share price doubled overnight. The global chronic-cough market is expected to hit US$10-billion by 2027. Long-term investors will factor this potential in with upcoming Bellus trial results expected in 2024.

Shopify SHOP-T shot up 33 per cent since it reported strong earnings on May 4, laid off 23 per cent of its work force and announced it would sell their logistics business. The Ottawa-based e-commerce giant – while an expensive stock – appears to be in a position to meaningfully increase its revenue.

