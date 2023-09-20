Skip to main content
Ian Tam, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Outperformers during an uncertain interest-rate regime.

The screen

As inflation data rolls in, the markets continue to speculate on whether the Bank of Canada might once again consider raising rates. For reference, the bank rate dropped from 2 per cent in February, 2020, down to 0.5 per cent by April of the same year. Over the following 42-month period, the bank rate increased to 5.25 per cent. This was a particularly challenging time for investors as asset classes (particularly equities) did not behave as history would have dictated. For example, during periods of rising interest rates, investors might have expected financial firms such as banks to do well given their expanded margins.

However, since the Bank of Canada started raising rates in March, 2022, performance of Canadian financial stocks has dwindled. Today, we look at this time range for active fund managers that have outperformed their peers on an after-fee basis despite the rising rate environment. To start with, I screened for funds that have received:

  • A four-star or five-star Morningstar Rating for Funds (also known as the “star” rating), indicating that the fund has historically outperformed respective category peers after fees, on risk-adjusted basis. Our data show that, although the star ratings are backward-looking, funds that have received five stars as a group outperform those that have received fewer stars in periods after receiving the rating. In other words, it’s more likely that a fund manager with a track record of outperforming peers will continue to outperform in the future, as compared with those that have historically underperformed peers.
  • A Morningstar Medalist Rating of gold or silver, isolating funds that Morningstar believes will produce excess after-fee returns in the future, based on our analysis of people (quality of the management team), parent (stewardship of the fund company) and process (robustness of investment decision-making).

I then calculated the performance of the funds and their respective category averages between March, 2020, and August, 2023, and have displayed the top 20, ranked by their respective peer-group outperformance over this period. Only fee-based and DIY share classes of Canadian-domiciled mutual funds and ETFs were considered in the screen (noting that these investments’ fees do not include a bundled advice cost).

Thirteen balanced funds to reduce home-country bias

What we found

Outperforming funds

NameMER (%)Broad Asset ClassMorningstar CategoryMorningstar Rating OverallMorningstar Medalist RatingTotal Ret (Mar 2020 - Aug 2023, %)Category Avg. Return (Mar 2020 - Aug 2023, %)Outperformance (Mar 2020 - Aug 2023, %)Total Ret YTD (%)Total Ret 1 Yr (%)Total Ret Annlzd 3 Yr (%)Total Ret Annlzd 5 Yr (%)Total Ret Annlzd 10 Yr (%)Inception Date
Lysander-Canso Equity F1.00EquityGlobal Equity4 StarsGold20.58.012.59.212.925.211.010.09/18/2013
Fidelity Greater Canada Series F81.09EquityCanadian Focused Equity5 StarsSilver22.09.512.514.216.316.818.914.94/17/2013
Brandes Global Small Cap Equity Cl F1.58EquityGlobal Small/Mid Cap Equity5 StarsSilver18.46.112.224.339.620.78.49.77/2/2002
McElvaine Value B2.08EquityCanadian Focused Small/Mid Cap Equity4 StarsBronze20.79.011.78.25.721.910.07.59/30/1996
Fidelity Global Innovators Cl F1.10EquityGlobal Equity4 StarsSilver18.98.010.829.517.86.516.311/1/2017
Scotia Wealth High Yield Income Pool F0.93Fixed IncomeHigh Yield Fixed Income5 StarsSilver10.90.710.27.110.316.67.55.62/17/2009
Canoe Asset Allocation Portfolio Cl F1.29AllocationTactical Balanced5 StarsSilver12.42.59.91.66.813.79.29.12/14/2011
Lysander-Canso Balanced F0.97AllocationGlobal Equity Balanced5 StarsSilver15.25.39.84.79.918.58.58.712/23/2011
EdgePoint Cdn Port (non-HST) Sr F(N)0.91EquityCanadian Equity5 StarsBronze18.59.09.514.922.825.412.510.78/3/2010
Canoe Equity Portfolio Class F1.29EquityCanadian Focused Equity5 StarsSilver18.69.59.12.59.920.812.512.02/14/2011
Fidelity Canadian Opportunities Cl F81.08EquityCanadian Equity5 StarsSilver17.89.08.912.818.015.515.812.04/17/2013
Brandes Canadian Equity Class F1.22EquityCanadian Focused Small/Mid Cap Equity5 StarsSilver17.39.08.38.411.919.37.59.67/2/2002
AGF Global Select Series W0.00EquityGlobal Equity5 StarsSilver15.98.07.84.46.710.312.45/7/2018
EdgePoint Cdn Gr & Inc Pt (non-HST) F(N)0.84AllocationCanadian Equity Balanced5 StarsSilver13.65.87.810.716.417.19.79.08/3/2010
CI Global Resource class EF1.15EquityNatural Resources Equity4 StarsBronze27.520.27.35.115.828.311.18/4/2015
CI Global Resource Corp Cl EF1.13EquityNatural Resources Equity4 StarsBronze27.320.27.25.615.928.310.88/4/2015
ROMC Trust Series F2.12EquityGlobal Equity5 StarsSilver14.88.06.820.331.621.312.36/3/2016
Fidelity Founders Cl F81.08EquityGlobal Equity4 StarsSilver14.78.06.620.015.17.011.84/18/2018
Fidelity NorthStar Ccy Netrl Cl Ser F1.13EquityGlobal Small/Mid Cap Equity4 StarsSilver12.56.16.411.314.49.77.17.44/4/2011
Fidelity North American Equity Cl F81.06EquityNorth American Equity5 StarsGold13.27.06.214.013.410.811.310/28/2015

Source: Morningstar Direct | Data as of Sept. 19, 2023

The screen resulted in the list of funds in the table accompanying this article. The table includes fund categories, MERs, trailing returns and ratings. I note importantly here that investors should first consider the category to which each of these funds belong to – not only because it is the basis for this screen, but also to understand whether it makes sense to own in your portfolio. A conservative investor closing in on retirement, for example, will not likely be a good fit for a small-cap equity fund. Although passive/index funds were excluded from the screen given the topic, I note that a number of well-rated NASDAQ 100 ETFs would have also outperformed the broader U.S. equity category over this time period.

This article does not constitute financial advice, it is always recommended to conduct one’s own independent research before buying or selling any of the funds listed here.

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

