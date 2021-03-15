 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Twenty stocks that outperform

Michael Pe, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

What are we looking for?

Investors are typically interested in growth stocks because of the potential for higher returns than the overall market. For some, the added risk and volatility are a worthwhile cost for potential outperformance over the long term.

Today, I use Morningstar CPMS to look for stocks that display a history of earnings and sales growth combined with recent price momentum.

The screen

Stocks are ranked from the current CPMS universe of 709 stocks and are based on the following factors:

Story continues below advertisement

  • Five-year earnings growth rate;
  • Five-year sales growth rate;
  • 12-month price change.

Additionally, stocks are only included that have a market capitalization above the median value in the universe (currently $546-million); and where earnings and sales growth figures over the past year, and analyst consensus estimates for one-year earnings growth, are all positive.

More about Morningstar

Morningstar Research Inc. provides independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Its research tool, Morningstar CPMS, provides quantitative North American equity research and portfolio analysis to institutional clients and financial advisers. CPMS data cover more than 95 per cent of the investable North American stock market.

What we found

Stocks that outperform

RankCompanyTickerSectorMkt. Cap. ($ Mil.)5Y Earns. Grth. Rate (%)5Y Sales Grth. Rate (%)12M Price Chg. (%)1Y Earns. Grth. (%)1Y Sales Grth. (%)Expected Ann. Earns. Grth. (%)Div. Yld. (%)Recent Price ($)
1Champion Iron Ltd.CIA-TMaterials 2,940.5 32.042.5345.2137.326.0194.70.06.01
2Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.KL-TMaterials 11,495.4 62.342.43.922.740.421.62.243.05
3Torex Gold ResourcesTXG-TMaterials 1,406.1 42.854.720.698.223.366.50.016.44
4Shopify Inc. SHOP-TInfo. Tech. 159,700.3 34.6104.8141.3448.172.7445.20.01,422.91
5Goeasy Ltd.GSY-TFinancials 1,941.6 40.015.0260.544.79.250.32.0131.18
6Pretium Resources Inc.PVG-TMaterials 2,462.9 37.954.263.664.228.4100.70.013.14
7B2Gold Corp.BTO-TMaterials 5,942.6 58.027.032.6116.951.464.22.85.65
8Canaccord GenuityCF-TFinancials 1,199.0 56.15.2187.373.740.986.52.112.44
9Canacol Energy Ltd.CNE-TEnergy 653.4 56.021.72.0185.730.812.05.73.64
10BRP Inc.DOO-TCons. Discr. 4,266.4 27.318.8322.027.72.433.50.596.90
11Boralex Inc.BLX-TUtilities 4,224.7 54.47.864.7261.42.9191.01.641.17
12Absolute SoftwareABST-TInfo. Tech. 971.0 43.62.7129.413.31.311.21.619.77
13Cargojet Inc.CJT-TIndustrials 3,022.4 43.95.672.6544.621.0406.90.6174.60
14Pollard Banknote Ltd.PBL-TCons. Discr. 1,342.8 17.812.1195.660.13.596.40.350.10
15FirstService Corp. FSV-TReal Estate 8,294.4 23.814.974.415.64.115.70.5189.31
16GDI Integrated FacilityGDI-TIndustrials 670.8 23.58.175.0222.95.5228.50.049.00
17Enghouse Systems ENGH-TInfo. Tech. 3,399.0 22.711.341.135.923.316.31.061.41
18Equitable Group Inc.EQB-TFinancials 2,369.1 10.516.5141.83.21.428.81.1140.40
19ECN Capital Corp.ECN-TFinancials 2,012.6 3.229.7118.911.55.014.41.58.23
20Constellation SoftwareCSU-TInfo. Tech. 36,093.1 16.718.533.229.114.825.80.31,703.19

Source: Morningstar CPMS

I used CPMS to back-test the strategy from January, 2010, to February, 2021. During this process, a maximum of 20 Canadian stocks were purchased and equally weighted at the start of each quarter, with a maximum of five stocks per sector to prevent overexposure to one sector. The entire portfolio is reselected each quarter based on rank. (Stocks in the previous portfolio that still make the top 20 remain – they don’t need to be sold and repurchased.)

Over this period, the strategy produced an annualized total return of 15.5 per cent while the S&P/TSX Total Return Index advanced 7.1 per cent. Standard deviation (which measures the volatility of returns) for the strategy was 14.8 per cent while the benchmark measured 11.8 per cent. The stocks that currently qualify for purchase into the strategy are shown in the accompanying table.

As always, investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent research before purchasing any of the investments listed here.

Michael Pe, CFA, is a product manager for CPMS at Morningstar Research Inc.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies