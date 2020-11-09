Twenty TSX growth stocks to watch in anticipation of a return to normalcy

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Twenty TSX growth stocks to watch in anticipation of a return to normalcy

Emily Halverson-Duncan, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

What are we looking for?

Canadian stocks with growth characteristics.

The screen

With Monday’s promising news regarding the effectiveness of Pfizer Inc.'s experimental COVID-19 vaccine, people may soon begin to breathe a sigh of relief. The thought of a return to normalcy – whatever that may look like – will be a welcome sign for companies struggling with the reduced demand and foot traffic the pandemic has caused. For investors, this will ideally translate into gains in their portfolios as stocks can reap the benefits of fully functional operations.

Today’s strategy is going to look at Canadian growth stocks in the CPMS 250, which is a CPMS universe consisting of the largest 250 companies by market float.

Story continues below advertisement

Stocks are ranked based on:

  • Trailing reinvestment rate (calculated as trailing earnings per share less dividends paid divided by book value), which is a measure of the rate a company has reinvested earnings back into its business, higher values preferred;
  • Forward reinvestment rate (same as above, but using expected EPS and expected dividends);
  • Three-month EPS estimate revision, which measures the percentage changes in median EPS estimate over the past three months, higher values preferred;
  • Quarterly earnings surprise, a proprietary measure of the difference between actual and expected quarterly earnings, a higher value is best;
  • Quarterly sales momentum, which compares the most recent four quarters of sales to the same metric one quarter ago, higher values preferred.

In order to qualify, stocks must have:

  • Quarterly earnings surprise greater than or equal to zero;
  • Three-month EPS estimate revision greater than or equal to zero;
  • Market float in the top two thirds of peers (today this value is $763.95-million or higher).

Market float (as opposed to market capitalization) considers only shares available for public trading, removing any shares that are under restricted sale, typically issued to senior management.

More about Morningstar

Morningstar Research Inc. provides independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Its research tool, Morningstar CPMS, provides quantitative North American equity research and portfolio analysis to institutional clients and financial advisers. CPMS data cover more than 95 per cent of the investable North American stock market. With more than 120 equity and credit analysts, Morningstar has one of the largest independent institutional equity research teams in the world.

What we found

I used Morningstar CPMS to back test this strategy from December, 1991, to October, 2020. During this process, a maximum of 20 stocks were purchased. Stocks were sold if their quarterly earnings surprise fell below minus 2 per cent or if their three-month EPS estimate revision fell below minus 10 per cent. When sold, the positions were replaced with the highest-ranked stock not already owned in the portfolio.

Over this period, the strategy produced an annualized total return of 15.1 per cent while the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index advanced 7.9 per cent on the same basis. Stocks that qualify for purchase into the strategy today are listed in the accompanying table. As always, investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent research before purchasing any of the investments listed here.

Select Canadian growth stocks

RankCompanyTickerMkt. Cap. ($ Mil.)Mkt. Float ($ Mil.)Div. Yld. (%)Trail. Reinv. Rate (%)Fwd. Reinv. Rate (%)3M EPS Estim. Rev. (%)Qtly. Earns. Surprise (%)Qtly. Sales Mom. (%)12M Price Chg. (%)Recent Price ($)
1Ero Copper Corp.ERO-T1,669.91,386.00.073.9103.816.94.811.9-5.619.35
2BRP Inc.DOO-T3,130.43,095.80.038,306.044,600.00.0168.3-2.514.674.52
3K92 Mining Inc.KNT-T1,631.41,605.40.027.175.515.20.022.2201.67.60
4Constellation Soft.CSU-T33,325.531,326.80.373.590.72.315.53.810.71,572.59
5Cargojet Inc.CJT-T3,783.13,518.20.424.439.039.49.04.7143.5242.55
6Bausch Health Cos.BHC-T7,706.86,700.80.0227.5283.42.615.9-0.8-42.221.70
7Dollarama Inc.DOL-T15,251.414,176.60.4520.1642.41.39.42.20.949.02
8Quebecor Inc.QBR-B-T8,280.35,773.72.437.042.23.34.61.40.633.13
9Endeavour MiningEDV-T5,707.24,280.40.015.640.021.063.84.038.035.00
10Norbord Inc.OSB-T3,537.12,014.85.523.122.836.30.017.520.943.83
11Real Matters Inc.REAL-T2,164.02,012.50.022.234.21.31.87.888.525.63
12Centerra Gold Inc.CG-T4,031.52,928.91.516.525.820.728.28.220.013.63
13goeasy Ltd.GSY-T1,172.5803.12.322.025.712.919.01.112.878.81
14Cdn. Pacific RailwayCP-T56,104.056,104.00.924.729.03.80.0-0.832.6417.13
15Aritzia Inc.ATZ-T1,718.21,716.10.011.037.23.531.1-4.07.220.23
16Shopify Inc. SHOP-T149,819.4147,337.50.05.77.667.389.515.1205.61,361.45
17Alim. Couche-TardATD-B-T50,550.139,022.40.620.717.722.423.3-7.54.545.42
18FirstService Corp. FSV-T8,191.26,946.00.517.020.20.826.7-0.547.9188.00
19Open Text Corp.OTEX-T14,716.414,689.31.916.815.44.526.53.5-6.654.03
20MTY Food GroupMTY-T1,021.4786.40.09.812.533.5240.4-4.1-26.141.34

Source: Morningstar CPMS. 

Data as of Nov. 6

Emily Halverson-Duncan, CFA, is a director, CPMS sales at Morningstar Research Inc.

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies