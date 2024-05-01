Skip to main content
U.S. & global dividend ETFs
number cruncher
Ian Tam, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Top-performing Canadian-listed U.S. & global dividend ETFs

The screen

Whether it’s the tax advantages offered by Canadian dividend payers, or the idea that consistent dividend payers offer stability and are generally less volatile, Canadian investors have a long-standing love affair with dividends. For those who invest for the latter reasons, today’s screen looks across two new dividend-focused mutual fund and ETF categories recently defined by the Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee. The new categories comprise funds that have exposure to U.S. and global stocks, with qualifying criteria ensuring that the dividend yields on the funds are 15 per cent above widely used U.S. and global large-cap equity index benchmarks. The U.S. dividend and income category houses 28 ETFs, while the global dividend and income category houses 16 ETFs, noting that the categories also include many mutual funds. To look for top-performing ETFs in these newly formed categories, I used Morningstar Direct to screen for ETFs that earned a Morningstar Rating for Funds of four or five stars within these two categories.

The Morningstar Rating for funds (or “star rating”) is an objective backward-looking measure of a fund’s risk-adjusted total return relative to category peers. There are a couple of elements to the rating that make it particularly useful for investors. First, the rating considers after-fee total returns. Given that fees are the single consistent detractor of fund performance over time, this is an imperative consideration. Second, the methodology uses a unique application of utility theory to adjust for risk. Simply put, investors don’t put equal weight on upside risk and downside risk (which is what the most common measure of risk, standard deviation, does). In other words, an investor might be indifferent between a moderately risky fund generating a 12-per-cent return, and a riskless fund generating an 8-per-cent return. The Morningstar Rating for funds takes this concept into account to adjust for risk. Though the rating is backward-looking, our data show that on aggregate, five-star funds have outperformed four-star funds, which have outperformed three-star funds, etc., in periods after receiving the rating, particularly in the Canadian-domiciled mutual fund and ETF space. As such, the star rating serves as a great starting point for further research.

What we found

The dividend ETF outperformers

Global Broad Category GroupMorningstar CategoryCount of Morningstar Category
Total0
AllocationCanada Fund Global Neutral Balanced23
Canada Fund Global Equity Balanced20
Canada Fund Global Fixed Income Balanced13
Canada CE Tactical Balanced4
Canada Fund Canadian Neutral Balanced3
Canada Fund Canadian Equity Balanced1
Allocation Total64
AlternativeCanada Fund Alternative Equity Focused53
Canada Fund Alternative Other43
Canada Fund Passive Inverse/Leveraged27
Canada Fund Alternative Credit Focused15
Canada Fund Miscellaneous - Income and Real Property9
Canada Fund Alternative Market Neutral6
Canada Fund Alternative Multi - Strategy5
Canada Fund Alternative Private Equity1
Alternative Total159
CommoditiesCanada Fund Commodity21
Commodities Total21
EquityCanada Fund US Equity162
Canada Fund Sector Equity108
Canada Fund Global Equity89
Canada Fund International Equity80
Canada Fund Canadian Equity62
Canada Fund Financial Services Equity44
Canada FUND U.S. Dividend & Income Equity38
Canada Fund Emerging Markets Equity31
Canada Fund US Small/Mid Cap Equity25
Canada Fund Canadian Dividend & Income Equity23
Canada Fund Global Infrastructure Equity16
Canada FUND Global Dividend & Income Equity16
Canada Fund European Equity16
Canada Fund Energy Equity16
Canada Fund Real Estate Equity15
Canada Fund North American Equity15
Canada Fund Global Small/Mid Cap Equity8
Canada Fund Geographic Equity8
Canada Fund Precious Metals Equity7
Canada Fund Natural Resources Equity7
Canada Fund Canadian Focused Equity5
Canada Fund Greater China Equity4
Canada Fund Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity3
Canada Fund Asia Pacific Equity1
Equity Total799
Fixed IncomeCanada Fund Global Fixed Income97
Canada Fund Canadian Short Term Fixed Income62
Canada Fund Canadian Fixed Income47
Canada Fund Global Corporate Fixed Income35
Canada Fund Canadian Corporate Fixed Income28
Canada Fund Preferred Share Fixed Income26
Canada Fund High Yield Fixed Income22
Canada Fund Multi-Sector Fixed Income17
Canada Fund Canadian Long Term Fixed Income9
Canada Fund Floating Rate Loans5
Canada Fund Emerging Markets Fixed Income4
Canada Fund Canadian Inflation-Protected Fixed Inc2
Fixed Income Total354
MiscellaneousCanada Fund Miscellaneous - Other3
EAA Fund Other2
Miscellaneous Total5
Money MarketCanada Fund Canadian Money Market14
Canada Fund US Money Market11
Money Market Total25
Grand Total1427

The ETFs that qualified in the screen are listed in the table accompanying this article, alongside categories, MERs, trailing performance, inception dates and ratings. Also included in the table is an indication of whether the fund is actively managed or uses a systematic/rules-driven method to gain exposure to dividends (formally known as “smart” or “strategic” beta). Investors are urged to first look at the category to which each fund belongs, given that the rating is meant to measure performance against category peers.

This article does not constitute financial advice, it is always recommended to conduct one’s own independent research before buying or selling any of the funds or ETFs mentioned in this article.

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

