 Skip to main content

Number Cruncher Value investors should check out these 15 U.S. large caps

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Value investors should check out these 15 U.S. large caps

Emily Halverson-Duncan, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

What are we looking for?

U.S. large-cap value stocks.

The screen

Value strategies look for stocks that are currently undervalued relative to what you would expect them to be worth. Of the many ways to uncover value stocks, one of the most common is to look for companies with a low price-to-earnings ratio compared with their peers. A low P/E indicates that a company is trading at a lower price than its peers per one dollar of that company’s earnings. While this will not guarantee that company’s shares will increase to the price point you believe they’re worth, it can serve as a good starting point for isolating better-valued stocks.

Today, I’m showcasing a strategy that is searching for value stocks within the CPMS U.S. universe, which today comprises 2,141 companies. This strategy ranks stocks using the following factors:

Story continues below advertisement

• Price-to-trailing-earnings – measured as the company’s most recent share price divided by the most recent four quarters’ earnings per share, lower values preferred;

• Free cash flow – a profitability metric measuring the most recent four quarters of free cash flow per share, higher values preferred;

• Price-to-trailing-cash-flow, which is the company’s most recent share price divided by the trailing four quarters of cash flow per share, lower values preferred.

In order to qualify, stocks must have both a trailing P/E in the bottom half of all U.S. stocks (that value today is 24.23 or below). To ensure companies are not overextended, they must have a debt-to-equity ratio of no more than 1.1. Stocks must also have a market capitalization in the top half of peers (that value today is roughly US$3.3-billion or higher).

More about Morningstar

Morningstar Research Inc. provides independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Its research tool, Morningstar CPMS, provides quantitative North American equity research and portfolio analysis to institutional clients and financial advisers. CPMS data cover more than 95 per cent of the investable North American stock market. With more than 110 equity and credit analysts, Morningstar has one of the largest independent institutional equity research teams in the world.

What we found

I used Morningstar CPMS to back-test this strategy from April, 2004, to August, 2019. During this process, a maximum of 15 stocks were purchased. No more than four stocks could be held in any one sector at any given time. Stocks were sold if the company’s debt-to-equity ratio grew to more than 1.3. When sold, the positions were replaced with the highest-ranked stock not already owned in the portfolio. Over this period, the strategy produced an annualized total return of 11.9 per cent while the S&P 500 Total Return Index advanced 8.8 per cent over the same period.

Stocks that qualify for purchase into the strategy today are listed in the accompanying table. As always, investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent research before purchasing any of the investments listed here.

Story continues below advertisement

Select U.S.-listed large caps

RankCompanyTickerMkt. Cap. (US$ Mil.)Trailing P/EDebt/EquityFCF ($/Share)Price/CFDiv. Yld. (%)Recent Close (US$)Trailing 12M Price Chg. (%)
1Capital One FinancialCOF-N44,032.68.30.932.633.11.793.62-1.4
2Affiliated Managers Grp.AMG-N4,490.26.50.716.084.71.488.67-35.1
3Lear Corp.LEA-N7,712.77.90.613.455.02.4126.34-12.9
4Prudential Finl Inc.PRU-N36,107.67.70.355.216.64.589.82-11.4
5BiogenBIIB-Q43,645.77.80.531.767.20.0236.63-33.0
6Evercore Inc.EVR-N3,334.19.40.210.794.62.883.62-16.8
7Allergan PLCAGN-N54,499.49.90.315.717.41.8166.14-12.8
8Tech Data Corp.TECD-Q3,746.48.60.410.936.40.0105.2347.0
9Cummins Inc.CMI-N26,054.410.50.214.227.93.2165.1113.0
10Jazz PharmaceuticalsJAZZ-Q7,440.69.50.611.378.90.0131.41-21.8
11HollyFrontier Corp.HFC-N8,456.07.40.48.735.22.651.38-26.5
12Cigna Corp.CI-N60,738.511.20.811.519.60.0160.85-22.8
13Reliance Steel & Alm.RS-N6,892.111.50.410.888.02.1103.4021.2
14Viacom Inc.VIAB-Q10,504.46.11.04.301.63.126.04-22.9
15WPP Group PLCWPP-N16,271.310.00.79.245.85.764.47-12.0

Source: Morningstar CPMS

Emily Halverson-Duncan, CFA, is a director, CPMS sales at Morningstar Research Inc.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter