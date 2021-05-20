 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

What Client Focused Reforms mean for Canadian investors

Ian Tam, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Against a backdrop of regulatory changes worldwide, our own Canadian Securities Administrators have set out to improve the standard of conduct for investment advisers. The goal is to improve the experience for retail investors through a sweeping set of changes known collectively as the Client Focused Reforms (CFRs). These new rules, which come into effect at the end of this year, will have an impact on many advice-giving firms in Canada, and consequently, the retail investor receiving advice.

At the heart of these reforms by the CSA – the umbrella group for provincial securities regulators – is something called a suitability determination. Essentially, this means ensuring that the investments you are being recommended line up with your investment objectives and risk profile. In a market where fees for advice are often included as part of the commissions paid to advisers, it may seem intuitive that this advice is sound and backed by a robust process. However, the spectrum of financial advice given in Canada is broad. Moreover, the depth and quality of said advice can often vary with the amount of assets you have available to invest. It is the hope that these reforms will level the playing field for all investors receiving advice in a few ways.

Before making a recommendation, advice givers will be required to have completed “Know Your Client” documentation, which includes crucial information about your personal and financial circumstances. Though the idea is not new, the CFRs go further here by specifying that both risk tolerance and risk capacity must be captured. The point is to not only record your attitudes toward risk (in other words, tolerance) but also your financial ability to withstand losses (capacity). This information will likely continue to be captured via questionnaire, however the additional requirement in the regulation stipulates that the adviser reviews the results with you in the event that your answers are inconsistent with what they know about your situation. Advisers will be required to update this information for you once every 36 months for most accounts, once every 12 months if they have discretionary control over your account, or if they are aware of a significant change in your financial circumstances.

Story continues below advertisement

Advisers must also be able to demonstrate knowledge of the investment(s) that they recommend. This includes documented knowledge of fees (and the impact of fees), performance, risk, and consideration for liquidity. Moreover, before a suitable recommendation can be made, the adviser must also document that they’ve considered a reasonable range of alternatives available from the firm’s own product shelf. These must be products (including third-party offerings) that the firm has assessed, approved and is actively monitoring for “significant” changes. In concept, this would mean that products being recommended to you have gone through two layers of scrutiny: once by the firm at a broad level, and once again by the adviser in the context of your financial objectives.

The CFRs also hope to address the sale of proprietary products. These funds are managed and sold through the distribution channel of the same firm. In Canada’s vertically integrated market, “in-house” products are widespread. The CFRs pinpoint proprietary products as material conflicts of interest, which can be addressed by the firm through conducting regular comparisons of said products with others in the market to ensure that they are competitive. In relation to this, advisers must also disclose to prospective clients whether they deal exclusively in proprietary products so that investors are acutely aware of the universe of products being recommended.

Though the changes are detailed and nuanced, the hope is that all Canadian retail investors benefit from a higher minimum standard of conduct. The rules themselves are not prescriptive, leaving the onus on firms to interpret rules and adopt appropriate processes. What remains to be seen, though, is how firms will actually implement the rules and to what degree regulators are prepared to review and enforce this new standard.

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies