 Skip to main content

Number Cruncher When an investor’s thoughts turn to locking in profit

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Number Cruncher

When an investor’s thoughts turn to locking in profit

Hugh Smith, CFA, MBA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

What are we looking for?

In a volatile market, securities in a top-performing sector that may be candidates for selling – or shorting.

The screen

Canada’s trade balance for September, announced on Nov. 2, was a disappointing $420-million deficit. Economists, according to the Reuters Poll, had predicted a $150-million surplus. Furthermore, August’s trade balance, originally announced as a $530-million surplus, was revised down to a $550-million deficit. This massive revision was largely owing to three icebreakers imported from Sweden that were previously unaccounted for.

All this to say, it appears Canada’s economy may be slowing. Hawkish commentary from the Bank of Canada suggests that monetary policy will be an added headwind for growth. Trading in interest-rate futures indicates the market expects three 25-basis-point rate hikes in the next 12 months. Investors may be justifiably hesitant to increase their exposure to Canadian shares. Cautious investors may look to sell stocks that have performed well and take profit. More aggressive speculators might look to go short and take an active bet on stock prices falling.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the past 10 years, the S&P/TSX Composite Index’s best-performing sectors have been industrials and real estate, posting total returns of 292 per cent and 289 per cent, respectively, (more than double the index as a whole). Considering the rising interest-rate environment, we will focus on real estate (owing to the amount of leverage applied in this sector) and specifically real estate investment trusts, to find a potential sale or short target.

Within the S&P/TSX, we look at REITs that are overvalued relative to earnings. Rather than the more traditional forward price-to-earnings ratio, however, we will look at forward funds-from-operations (FFO) – a real estate-specific earnings measure defined by the U.S.-based National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. We look for companies whose price-to-FFO is at least 12 times.

Next, we consider how over- or undervalued the stock price of the REIT is relative to the net asset value, or NAV, of the underlying real estate. The threshold set is at least a 3.5-per-cent premium.

Finally, we look at the REIT’s StarMine Earnings Quality Score – an indication of how sustainable reported earnings are – and look for those with a percentile score of less than 40, that is, in the bottom 40 per cent for Canada.

More about Refinitiv

Refinitiv (refinitiv.com), formerly the financial and risk business of Thomson Reuters, is one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving more than 40,000 institutions in over 190 countries.

What we found

The screen yields five REITs, and InterRent appears the most overvalued on both criteria considered. Its stock has performed very well recently, posting a 21-per-cent return over the past six months while the S&P/TSX Composite has lost 6 per cent in the same period.

It also has the lowest earnings-quality score, driven in part by more than a 25-per-cent increase in what are being classified as “other non-current assets" on its third-quarter balance sheet compared with a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

For those who are fearful the market will continue downward, this would be a great candidate for a stock to sell in order to lock in a profit. And if investors want to offset the capital gains, losses in other parts of their portfolio probably won’t be hard to find after the recent stock market correction.

Investors are strongly advised to do further research before investing in or otherwise trading any of the securities shown here.

Selected Canadian real estate investment trusts

Company Ticker Market Cap ($Mil) Price/FFO (NTM) Premium/NAV (%) Earnings Quality Score 1Yr Return (%) Recent Close ($) Div. Yield (%)
InterRent REIT IIP-UN-T                              1,373.8  26x 10.0 16 60.7                        12.98  2.1
Boardwalk REIT BEI-UN-T                              2,252.7  19x 3.8 19 23.7                        48.78  2.1
Allied Properties REIT AP-UN-T                              4,417.1  18x 6.0 33 6.5                        42.53  3.7
Killam Apartment REIT KMP-UN-T                              1,394.2  16x 8.7 25 26.4                        16.35  3.8
Northview Apartment REIT NVU-UN-T                              1,425.9  12x 10.0 38 14.1                        25.38  6.4 

      

        
          

            Source: Refinitiv

Hugh Smith, CFA, MBA, investment management specialist at Refinitiv.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019