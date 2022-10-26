What are we looking for?

Actively managed ETFs beating their peers this year.

The screen

When times are good, index or passive investing is a slam dunk. However, when times are bad, some investors may seek solace with active managers who might be able to exploit market opportunities brought forth by volatile conditions. Today, I use Morningstar Direct to look for actively managed exchange-traded funds that have succeeded in this regard on a year-to-date basis. To do this, I screened the universe of 1,300 ETFs from Canadian domiciled fund companies, then further screened on those where the manager has discretion on trades (active management), as opposed to those that openly follow a predefined index. A further screen was placed to find ETFs that outperformed their category peers on year-to-date basis, as defined by the Morningstar category average.

What we found

Actively managed, Canadian-domiciled ETFs Fund Ticker MER (%) Morningstar Category Morningstar Rating YTD Ttl. Rtn. (%) 1Y Ttl Rtn. (%) 3Y Ann. Ttl. Rtn. (%) 5Y Ann. Ttl. Rtn. (%) 10Y Ann. Ttl. Rtn. (%) Inception Date CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF NXF-T 0.72 Energy Equity 3 Stars 44.0 38.8 10.8 6.3 n/a 2/4/2015 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF ZUS-U-T 0.17 Global Fixed Income 5 Stars 7.5 9.8 1.7 n/a n/a 2/12/2019 Horizons Act. Ultra-Short Trm. US Inv. Grade Bond ETF HUF-U-T 0.47 Global Corporate Fixed Income 4 Stars 5.7 8.1 2.2 2.9 4.9 2/15/2012 CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Covered Call ETF (Hedged) FLI-T 0.96 Financial Services Equity 1 Star 5.1 3.4 6.4 2.7 n/a 8/22/2013 CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund ETF FSB-U-T 0.74 Global Fixed Income 5 Stars 4.1 6.6 1.9 2.7 n/a 10/2/2017 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF ZLU-U-T 0.33 US Equity 5 Stars 3.4 12.8 9.5 11.2 n/a 3/19/2013 Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF HAL-T 0.67 Cdn. Dividend & Income Eqty. 4 Stars 2.5 1.7 8.5 8.4 9.1 2/9/2010 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB-U-T 0.29 Global Corporate Fixed Income Not rated 0.9 3.2 0.0 n/a n/a 11/8/2018 RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQJ-T 0.28 Cdn. Short Term Fixed Income 5 Stars 0.6 0.6 1.8 2.0 n/a 9/14/2016 CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF CAFR-T 0.34 Cdn. Short Term Fixed Income 4 Stars 0.5 0.5 0.8 n/a n/a 1/22/2019 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ZST-T 0.16 Cdn. Short Term Fixed Income 5 Stars 0.3 0.4 0.9 1.4 1.4 1/28/2011 Source: Morningstar Direct, data as of Oct. 25

The ETFs that met the above requirements are listed in the accompanying table, alongside their management expense ratios, trailing performance and inception dates; they are sorted by year-to-date total returns. Also listed in the table is the Morningstar Rating for funds, informally known as the “star rating,” which is an objective look back of performance of each fund on an after-fee, risk-adjusted basis against category peers, using at least three years of performance history. Though not used in the screening process, the rating was included to highlight longer term risk-adjusted performance of each fund. Investors are urged to firstly consider the category to which each fund belongs, to ensure that potential purchases are fit for purpose in their overall portfolio asset allocation.

This article does not constitute financial advice. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent research before purchasing any of the investments listed here.

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

