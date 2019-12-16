 Skip to main content

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Which Canadian banks can best weather pressures on profitability?

Christian Godin
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

What are we looking for?

When Citibank downgraded the Canadian bank sector Monday, it referred to two main driving factors to the downgrade: compression of margins in mortgages and a slowdown in commercial loans.

It is easier said than done for an investor to avoid banks when investing in Canada. Which companies in the bank sector appear to best able to weather the forecast slowdown in loan growth and margin compression?

Today, we take a deeper dive into the sector, which has gained 11.7 per cent year to date, lagging the S&P/TSX Composite Index’s advance of 19 per cent, and analyze how well companies can withstand increased pressure on profitability.

Story continues below advertisement

The screen

We screened the Canadian bank sector by focusing on the following criteria:

  • Market capitalization greater than $1-billion;
  • A positive 12-month revenue change – a positive figure shows us that there is growth and progress in the company’s operations;
  • Return on capital (ROC): The return on invested capital is the sum of the pretax earnings and interest expenses divided by the invested capital, expressed as a percentage. The highest percentage is the best ratio. The minimum threshold is set at 12 per cent.
  • Economic performance index (EPI) of one and above – measuring the company’s wealth-creating ability (return on capital over cost of capital);

For informational purposes, we have also included recent stock price, dividend yield and one-year return. Please note that some ratios may be reported at the end of the previous quarter.

More about Inovestor

Inovestor for Advisors is a fundamental-analysis research platform specializing in the economic value-added (EVA) approach. With Inovestor, advisers can quickly identify attractive investment opportunities, outsource their stock picking by using model portfolios, and easily communicate investment decisions with clients through client-friendly reports. In addition, Inovestor allows users to create personalized filters, build custom portfolios and carry out in-depth analysis on more than 13,000 companies (Canadian stocks, U.S. stocks and American depositary receipts).

What we found

Ranked by ROC, the top four on our list includes three banks (National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada and Equitable Group Inc., which owns Equitable Bank) and one mortgage-lending company (First National Financial Corp.) First National tops our list with an impressive ROC of 35.2. Both First National and Equitable had more than 20 per cent growth in sales in the last fiscal year. They both offer the least exposure to commercial loans on our list.

As for the Big Six, RBC and National Bank of Canada performed better this year than their peers and look better positioned to withstand the expected margin pressure as their ROC is stronger. National Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce have higher relative exposure to Canadian commercial loans. Bank of Nova Scotia trails behind the other big banks in ROC at 12.9 per cent, well below the sector average of 15.1 per cent for 2019.

Investors are advised to do further research before investing in any of the companies shown here.

Select TSX stocks in the banking sector 

CompanyTickerMkt. Cap. ($ Bil.)Recent Price ($)EPIDiv. Yld. Last Qtr. (%)ROC (%)12M Rev. Chg. (%)1Y Rtn. (%)
First Nat'l Financial Corp.FN-T2.541.353.74.935.222.045.4
National Bank of CanadaNA-T24.172.21.63.918.011.817.4
Royal Bank of CanadaRY-T149.9104.841.63.816.415.911.6
Equitable Group Inc.EQB-T1.9110.911.31.215.829.259.2
Toronto-Dominion BankTD-T134.674.311.53.815.211.34.1
Bank of MontrealBMO-T64.9101.471.44.214.320.03.1
CIBCCM-T48.7109.431.35.014.112.43.6
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T89.873.821.14.612.911.43.7

Source: Inovestor 

Christian Godin is a portfolio manager at Inovestor Asset Management.

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies