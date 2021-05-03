Which of these 10 Canadian packaged-food stocks are bargain-priced?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Which of these 10 Canadian packaged-food stocks are bargain-priced?

Brian Donovan
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

What are we looking for?

Trends in the consumer packaged food group are toward healthier, fresher and less package-intensive offerings. In addition, COVID is altering consumer behaviour and affecting a firm’s costs of doing business. Today, we look at valuations in an industry in transition.

The screen

We used StockCalc’s screener to select the 10 largest manufacturers of processed food on the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. We then used StockCalc’s valuation tools to calculate fundamental (or intrinsic) valuation for each stock to see whether it is undervalued or overvalued compared with its price.

Overview of the techniques used:

Story continues below advertisement

  • Discounted cash flow (DCF value) is a valuation technique in which cash-flow projections are discounted back to the present to calculate value per share;
  • A price comparables (price comps) technique values the company on the basis of ratios from selected comparable companies;
  • An adjusted book value (ABV) is calculated by multiplying book value per share by its historical price-to-book ratio.

If we have analyst coverage, we look at the consensus target price.

More about StockCalc

StockCalc is a fundamental valuation platform with tools to calculate and report on value per share for thousands of public companies listed on major North American stock exchanges. StockCalc also contains numerous tools to understand what the stocks you are investing in are worth. Globe Unlimited subscribers can subscribe to StockCalc using the promo code Globe30, which offers a 30-day free trial and special pricing for the second month).

What we found

You can see in the accompanying table the percentage difference between each stock’s recent closing price and its intrinsic value. The StockCalc Valuation column is a weighted calculation derived from our models and analyst target data.

This industry includes companies that process and package food products including frozen foods, grains, canned and snack foods, health supplements, vitamins and pet products. Let’s look at a couple of these companies:

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. , based in Mississauga, has taken a number of actions to be able to continue to operate efficiently in the face of COVID. During its fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2020, the company spent an additional $58-million for labour bonus payments, personal protective equipment, incremental sanitation, screening and testing and other preventive measures. With this, sales were able to grow 9.2 per cent in 2020 and margins increased also. Most all of our valuation models for Maple Leaf Foods support a higher price.

Vancouver-based Burcon NutraScience Corp. is a producer of plant-based proteins and ingredients for use in the global food and beverage industries. Its focus is on pea and canola proteins and it also works with soy, hemp and sunflower seed. Burcon points out that plant-based proteins are environmentally friendly and offer a significantly lower carbon footprint compared with animal protein production.

Most of our models support its valuation. We would expect the price to move up to our valuation over the next 12 months. Note our DCF model shows “n/c,” or not calculable; the company has negative cash flow as it builds out its technology so our models defer to the other valuation methods to calculate the weighted average.

Story continues below advertisement

Investing involves risk. StockCalc accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damage arising from the use of this analysis.

Select packaged food stocks 

CompanyTickerMarket Cap ($ Mil)Recent Close ($)StockCalc Val. ($)Diff. (%)DCF Value ($)Price Comps ($)ABV ($)Analyst Tgt. ($)1Y Rtn. (%)Div. Yld. (%)
SaputoSAP-T16,029.539.0642.619.141.9343.5654.3142.7513.61.8
Premium Brands HoldingsPBH-T5,201.6119.57119.05-0.480.14106.44138.51129.6045.32.0
Maple Leaf FoodsMFI-T3,494.128.3732.3914.237.4334.9628.0736.2112.82.3
SunOptaSOY-T1,576.015.2215.29-0.9-8.0915.228.6630.71288.3n/a
Jamieson WellnessJWEL-T1,538.238.5837.83-1.921.5622.4629.9244.2524.11.3
Burcon NutraScienceBU-T503.34.705.3714.2n/c4.505.746.83231.0n/a
High Liner FoodsHLF-T444.913.3314.8211.243.6529.2714.8219.80112.71.8
Else Nutrition HoldingsBABY-X255.52.702.13-21.2-1.160.090.486.50154.7n/a
GreenSpace BrandsJTR-X31.90.070.07-1.0-0.650.040.04n/a0.0n/a
Swiss Water Decaf. CoffeeSWP-T27.73.063.4613.1-6.392.497.33n/a-13.8n/a

Source: StockCalc 

Brian Donovan, CBV, is the president of StockCalc, a Canadian fintech based in Miramichi, N.B.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies