Why these 12 TSX stocks with growing cash flow and earnings might not be on your radar

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Why these 12 TSX stocks with growing cash flow and earnings might not be on your radar

Ian Tam, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

What are we looking for?

Lesser-known Canadian-listed stocks that are increasing earnings and cash flow.

The screen

It is no surprise that during the pandemic sell-off, small cap stocks, which are often more volatile in nature, saw significant drawdowns. Case in point, the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index lost 46.6 per cent of its value on a total return basis during the sell-off, while the S&P/TSX Composite Index lost 37.2 per cent. On the other side of the coin, the small cap index has also recovered faster, posting total returns of 96.2 per cent from the bottom of the market to Tuesday’s close (in comparison with 51.4 per cent for the S&P/TSX Composite on the same basis). Although not for the faint of heart, looking for lesser-known companies can provide opportunity for significant gains. To this end, today I use Morningstar CPMS to look for potential buys by ranking the 483 companies in our Canadian database that are not in the S&P/TSX Composite on the following metrics:

  • Quarterly earnings and cash flow momentum (compares the past four quarters of operating earnings and cash flow, respectively, with the same figure one quarter ago, higher figures preferred);
  • Five-year average return on equity (a profitability metric, higher figures preferred);
  • Five-year deviation of earnings (a statistical measure that describes how consistent earnings have been over the past 60 months, lower figures preferred).

To qualify, companies must not be listed as a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite. Additionally, only companies that have an average daily trading volume (measured over the past three months) valued at $200,000 or more were included (this figure represents the median value of the universe).

Story continues below advertisement

More about Morningstar

Morningstar Research Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Morningstar offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisers, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors. Morningstar Direct is the firm’s multi-asset analysis platform built for asset management and financial services professionals. Morningstar Canada on Twitter: @MorningstarCDN.

What we found

I used Morningstar CPMS to back-test this strategy from June, 2002, through November, 2020, using a maximum of 15 stocks with no more than three for every economic sector. Once a month, stocks were sold if they fell below the top 25 per cent of the universe based on the above factors. Additionally, to account for the often less liquid nature of the names in the model, a 1-per-cent liquidity cost was included (implying that stocks were sold for 1 per cent less than the close price on the last trading day of the month, and bought for 1 per cent more). Over this time frame and on this basis, the strategy produced a total return of 12.2 per cent, while the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index advanced 4 per cent. Only 12 stocks met the requirements to be purchased into the model today and are listed in the accompanying table.

This article does not constitute financial advice. It is always recommended to speak with a registered investment adviser or professional before investing.

Select TSX-listed stocks that are not part of the S&P/TSX Composite Index

RankCompanyTickerMorningstar SectorMkt. Cap. ($ Mil.)Qtly. Earns. Mom. (%)Qtly. CF Mom. (%)5Y Avg. ROE (%)5Y EPS Dev. (%)3M Avg. Daily Trad. Vol. ($ Mil.)Div. Yld. (%)1Y Ttl. Rtn. (%)*Recent Price ($)
1Extendicare Inc.EXE-THealth care614.2153.677.120.428.01.57.0-13.56.86
2First National Fin'lFN-TFin. Serv.2,444.97.368.341.811.31.25.213.140.77
3Quarterhill Inc.QTRH-TTechnology296.8119.1184.714.453.80.91.958.12.59
4CanWel Blding Mat.CWX-TBasic Mat.593.1104.249.28.023.71.36.349.47.61
5AutoCanada Inc.ACQ-TCons. Cyclical798.8169.260.05.862.55.70.0135.629.09
6Western Forest Prod.WEF-TBasic Mat.435.243.869.49.374.60.70.0-3.11.16
7Maxar Technologies MAXR-TTechnology2,741.647.524.412.242.48.30.1120.744.89
8Copper Mtn. MiningCMMC-TBasic Mat.313.352.9128.23.8149.70.80.0112.71.51
9Stingray GroupRAY-A-TComm. Serv.361.78.89.225.810.50.44.6-4.36.53
10Andrew Peller Ltd.ADW-A-TCons. Def.464.312.27.113.96.40.22.0-8.510.65
11Leon's FurnitureLNF-TCons. Cyclical1,565.113.13.712.76.90.43.224.119.8
12Fiera Capital Corp.FSZ-TFin. Serv.903.83.30.215.84.41.97.8-1.410.71

Morningstar CPMS.

*Total return from month-end, 12 months ago

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies