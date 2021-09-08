 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Number Cruncher

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Why these 15 TSX stocks trading near recent highs are worth a look

Ian Tam, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

What are we looking for?

Consistently profitable TSX stocks on a tear.

The screen

Even for seasoned investors, buying a stock near its 12-month high can often be counterintuitive. However, the momentum-driven Canadian market often rewards those who do so. To confirm this, I used Morningstar CPMS to look at what would happen if an investor were to own only the 50 stocks in the S&P/TSX Composite Index trading closest to their 12-month high at a given point in time, refreshing the portfolio every month. The result showed me that over the trailing 35 years a theoretical investment in this manner would have beaten the index by 3.8 per cent annualized. That said, the test also showed that the portfolio had a turnover ratio of close to 500 per cent, which would be impractical for an investor to manage realistically – not to mention the exorbitant trading costs that can be detrimental to returns. Moreover, the strategy was essentially a roller coaster, and rife with volatility.

Building on this, I coupled the idea with profitability metrics and sector limits to understand whether we could derive a more reasonable strategy. To start with, I ranked the 229 companies in the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index on the following metrics:

Story continues below advertisement

  • Price from 12-month high (A figure of minus 0.1 per cent, for example, would signal that the stock’s price is 0.1 per cent lower than its 12-month high. Here we prefer those that are less negative, meaning those very close to their high);
  • Five-year average return on equity (a profitability metric, higher figures preferred);
  • Five-year deviation of return on equity (a measure of volatility, lower figures preferred, implying that return on equity has been consistent over the past five years).

Only stocks from the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index were considered.

More about Morningstar

Morningstar Research Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Morningstar offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisers, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors. Morningstar Direct is the firm’s multi-asset analysis platform built for asset management and financial services professionals. Morningstar Canada on Twitter: @MorningstarCDN.

What we found

Select TSX-listed stocks trading near their 12-month highs

RankCompanyTickerMorningstar SectorMkt. Cap. ($ Mil.)Price from 12M High (%)5Y Avg. ROE (%)5Y Dev. of ROE (%)Div. Yld. (%)12M Ttl. Rtn. (%)Recent Close ($)
1IGM Financial Inc.IGM-TFin'l Services11,291.6-0.116.60.74.855.847.27
2Westshore TerminalsWTE-TIndustrials1,582.7-0.219.82.33.261.825.02
3CGI Inc.GIB-A-TTechnology25,399.2-0.818.50.8n/a27.4115.98
4Loblaw Cos. Ltd.L-TCons. Defensive30,357.1-0.513.60.81.636.489.79
5Stantec Inc.STN-TIndustrials7,086.6-0.311.81.01.055.263.84
6Granite REITGRT-UN-TReal Estate6,022.6-0.67.40.63.324.791.69
7Telus Corp.T-TComm. Services40,040.6-0.416.62.84.328.829.42
8Enbridge Inc.ENB-TEnergy102,401.9-0.19.32.46.630.650.55
9Constellation SoftwareCSU-TTechnology46,833.2-0.897.27.20.258.42,210.00
10BCE Inc.BCE-TComm. Services59,797.1-0.819.42.45.324.366.02
11Goeasy Ltd.GSY-TFin'l Services3,372.2-0.622.94.51.3223.2204.44
12Waste Connections Inc.WCN-TIndustrials42,631.2-1.210.20.50.627.0163.64
13Killam Apartment REITKMP-UN-TReal Estate2,386.5-0.86.60.73.229.921.71
14Descartes SystemsDSG-TTechnology8,667.0-0.38.62.8n/a38.0102.55
15Dream Industrial REITDIR-UN-TReal Estate3,532.4-0.77.50.94.260.716.82

Source: Morningstar CPMS. Data as of Sept. 7

I used Morningstar CPMS to back-test the strategy from December, 1990, to August, 2021, assuming a 15-stock portfolio that holds no more than three stocks per economic sector. Once a month, stocks were sold if they fell below the top 35 per cent of the universe based on the above metrics. When sold, stocks were replaced with next qualifying stock not already held in the portfolio, keeping in mind the aforementioned sector limits. On this basis, the strategy produced an annualized total return of 12.2 per cent, while the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index advanced 8.9 per cent.

The strategy turnover was 79 per cent, implying that roughly 12 of the 15 stocks were bought and sold each year, on average. The stocks that meet requirements to be purchased into the strategy today are listed in the accompanying table.

This article does not constitute financial advice. It is always recommended to speak with a financial adviser or professional before investing.

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies