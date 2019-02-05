 Skip to main content

Number Cruncher Why these five U.S. stocks could soon be admitted to the prestigious S&P 500

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Why these five U.S. stocks could soon be admitted to the prestigious S&P 500

Hugh Smith, CFA, MBA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

What are we looking for?

Companies poised to enter the prestigious – and lucrative – S&P 500.

The screen

Passive investments that track, rather than attempting to outperform, the broad market are considered a relatively new trend. However, fund-industry pioneer John Bogle, who died last month, launched the first index fund in 1976. We will look for companies that could soon benefit from his financial innovation.

The two largest ETFs in both North America and Europe track the S&P 500. In North America, they are State Street’s SPDR S&P 500 and BlackRock’s iShares Core S&P 500 ETF; in Europe, the two largest are the iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF and the Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF. These four funds alone represent roughly US$500-billion, so a company’s inclusion in the index means a massive inflow of investment. Our screen is simple: We look for the largest U.S. companies not in the S&P 500 that have strong price momentum and thus may be added to the index soon.

Story continues below advertisement

For price momentum, we will use the Refinitiv StarMine Price Momentum model, which has been a good predictor of performance for U.S. stocks recently. Over the past month, the top 10 per cent of companies not in the S&P 500, according to the model, have outperformed the bottom 10 per cent by 4.3 percentage points. The model considers short-, medium- and long-term momentum as well as the momentum of the company’s industry. We will look at the industry, medium-term (ratio of 10-day to three-month average close) and long-term (ratio of six-month to 12-month average close) components, and require a percentile score of at least 70 for all three.

More about Refinitiv

Data is just the beginning: Our insights, technologies and deep market knowledge help customers and partners make the best use of our world-class data to drive performance and innovation, and move from big ideas to big results. Refinitiv serves 40,000 institutional customers in more than 190 countries.

What we found

The five largest companies that fit the criteria above are listed in the accompanying table. Income-oriented investors will be encouraged by the high forecast dividend yields, but the largest company on the list – petroleum refiner CVR Energy Inc. – could also benefit from new legislation. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) will enforce a cap on sulphur content in marine fuel of 0.5 per cent, down from the current 3.5-per-cent cap today, by 2020. The new rule, IMO 2020, should benefit U.S. refiners whose lighter, “sweeter” oil is naturally lower in sulphur than European or Canadian oil.

Select U.S. price-momentum stocks that are not (yet) in the S&P 500

Company Symbol Mkt. Cap. (US$ Mil.) Recent close (US$) Price momentum (mid-term) Price momentum (long-term) Price momentum (industry) Div. yield (NTM) 1Y Rtn.
CVR Energy Inc. CVI-N 3,975 39.54 74 84 74 8.0% 29.6%
Eastgroup Properties Inc. EGP-N 3,806 105.60 71 87 91 2.8% 33.3%
Weingarten Realty Investors WRI-N 3,707 28.89 79 75 91 5.6% 17.0%
Plains GP Holdings LP PAGP-N 3,693 23.20 79 71 74 6.0% 21.0%
Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. MIC-N 3,678 42.95 82 71 78 9.4% -23.9%

Source: Refinitiv

Hugh Smith, CFA, MBA, is an investment management specialist at Refinitiv.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter