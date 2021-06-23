Why these ‘gold’-rated funds might appeal to DIY investors

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Number Cruncher

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Why these ‘gold’-rated funds might appeal to DIY investors

Ian Tam, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

What are we looking for?

Actively managed mutual funds available to DIY investors.

The screen

There is no doubt that the growth of exchange-traded funds in Canada has appealed to the do-it-yourself investor. After all, ETFs can often grant wide exposure to an asset class at very little cost. That said, of the 1,130 ETFs listed on Canadian exchanges, just more than half are indexed funds. The remainder are either actively managed or strategic beta ETFs (those that straddle the line between active and passive); of these, 300 were launched after 2018 with relatively short performance histories. Hence for the DIY investor looking for active management (perhaps for asset classes where it is more difficult to buy individual securities, such as bonds, for example), funds with long track records are few and far between. To help with this conundrum, I turned my attention to the mutual fund world, specifically those that are available for purchase (at a lower cost) through discount brokerages. For a few ideas, I used Morningstar Direct to screen for funds that have:

  • A Morningstar Rating (informally known as the “star rating”) of five stars. Recall that Morningstar’s star rating is a look back at historical risk-adjusted returns after fees, relative to peers. The star ratings are not forward-looking, but our data show that over the past decade, five-star funds domiciled in Canada were less than half as likely to be liquidated or merged than one-star funds. The star rating is a great starting point for further research.
  • A Morningstar Quantitative Rating of gold. This is Morningstar’s forward-looking assessment of a fund’s ability to outperform in the future. In the years that the rating has been in existence we’ve found that as a group, medalist-rated funds (gold, silver or bronze) have outperformed neutral or negatively rated funds, after receiving their ratings.

Only funds available for sale through discount brokerages were considered.

Story continues below advertisement

More about Morningstar

Morningstar Research Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Morningstar offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisers, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors. Morningstar Direct is the firm’s multi-asset analysis platform built for asset management and financial services professionals. Morningstar Canada on Twitter: @MorningstarCDN.

What we found

The funds that met the above requirements are listed in the accompanying table alongside their management expense ratios, ratings, trailing returns, and inception dates. Remember, the ratings posted are relative to category averages. As such, it is important to first look at the category to which each fund belongs to gain an understanding of the types of securities the fund holds and whether they fit into your overall portfolio and risk profile. The table is sorted first by broad category group (fixed income, equities, allocation) then by Morningstar category. Note that the allocation group are also known as balanced funds.

This article does not constitute financial advice. It is always recommended to speak with a financial adviser or professional before investing.

FundBroad Category GroupMorningstar CategoryMorningstar Rating OverallMorningstar Quantitative RatingMER (%)YTD Ttl. Rtn. (%)1Y Ttl. Rtn. (%)3Y Ann. Ttl. Rtn. (%)5Y Ann. Ttl. Rtn. (%)10Y Ann. Ttl. Rtn. (%)15Y Ann. Ttl. Rtn. (%)Inception Date
Pembroke Growth and IncomeAllocationCdn. Equity Balanced5 StarGold0.329.531.411.19.08.7n/a1/16/2007
NBI Jarislowsky Fraser Select Bal EAllocationCdn. Equity Balanced5 StarGold0.917.017.98.88.07.9n/a10/7/2010
Mawer Balanced AAllocationGlobal Neutral Balanced5 StarGold0.923.212.58.08.29.48.12/12/1988
RBC U.S. Monthly Income Fund DAllocationGlobal Neutral Balanced5 StarGold0.942.36.97.67.910.0n/a7/3/2007
RBC Vision Global Equity Fund DEquityGlobal Equity5 StarGold1.256.430.616.517.314.8n/a7/3/2007
Capital Group Global Equity Cda DEquityGlobal Equity5 StarGold1.166.529.615.316.814.810.411/1/2002
Mawer Global Equity AEquityGlobal Equity5 StarGold1.318.018.211.512.714.0n/a10/22/2009
Mawer Global Small Cap AEquityGlobal Small/Mid Cap Eqty.5 StarGold1.765.423.111.213.016.2n/a10/2/2007
Pembroke International GrowthEquityInternational Equity5 StarGold0.162.614.511.013.011.38.411/2/1989
RBC Global Resources Fund DEquityNatural Resources Equity5 StarGold1.2615.840.63.56.31.9n/a7/3/2007
RBC Life Science & Tech. Fund DEquityU.S. Equity5 StarGold1.217.723.619.022.119.4n/a7/3/2007
Pembroke Corporate Bond AFixed IncomeGlobal Corporate Fixed Inc.5 StarGold0.096.819.611.69.08.2n/a1/1/2009
PIMCO Monthly Income HFixed IncomeGlobal Fixed Income5 StarGold0.560.77.64.74.9n/an/a1/4/2016
PH&N High Yield Bond Fund DFixed IncomeHigh Yield Fixed Income5 StarGold0.873.711.05.66.75.96.77/6/2000

Source: Morningstar Direct. Data as of June 21

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies