Big data and investing: How to get quality from quantity

For many in the financial community, big data has become synonymous with quantitative investing and quantitative investing alone. Who, after all, is better equipped to handle the growing reams of information now available at the push of a button or swipe of a screen than those who base their investment decisions on facts and figures, selected and sorted by powerful computer models?

But as the influence of big data on quants has continued to grow, so too has its pull on fundamental managers seeking new ways of assessing opportunities and mitigating risk.

As a result, the silos that once separated and created friction between these two styles of investment management are now being torn down to create a shared intelligence, utilizing the proliferation of data more efficiently in all of its various forms.

Members of AGF’s quantitative and fundamental investment teams sat down recently to discuss these collaborative efforts and also how they use and share data to improve their own unique investment processes.

