 Skip to main content

Research Reports Big data and investing: How to get quality from quantity

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices
Research Report

Big data and investing: How to get quality from quantity

Mark Stacey, MBA, CFA, Stephen Way, CFA, Stephen Duench, CFA and Rune Sollihaug, CFA, CIPM
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of AGF Insights. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

For many in the financial community, big data has become synonymous with quantitative investing and quantitative investing alone. Who, after all, is better equipped to handle the growing reams of information now available at the push of a button or swipe of a screen than those who base their investment decisions on facts and figures, selected and sorted by powerful computer models?

But as the influence of big data on quants has continued to grow, so too has its pull on fundamental managers seeking new ways of assessing opportunities and mitigating risk.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, the silos that once separated and created friction between these two styles of investment management are now being torn down to create a shared intelligence, utilizing the proliferation of data more efficiently in all of its various forms.

Members of AGF’s quantitative and fundamental investment teams sat down recently to discuss these collaborative efforts and also how they use and share data to improve their own unique investment processes.

Read the full report here.

Read other research reports here

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter