 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Research Reports

Register
AdChoices
Research Report

Canaccord Genuity’s top stock picks for playing offence or defence during the COVID-19 pandemic

Canaccord Genuity
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Canaccord Genuity. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

The year 2020 has thus far brought the unexpected, with the COVID-19 pandemic sparking economic shutdowns across many regions and countries. This has led to unprecedented volatility in the equity markets, with the S&P/TSX Composite index falling 38 per cent from February 20 to March 23 and rebounding 26 per cent in the three weeks following. Such a sharp market decline followed by an accelerated rally – and particularly in light of the current drivers – is essentially uncharted territory. Therefore, given the uncertainty surrounding the length of time and potential scale of economic disruption caused by COVID-19, it is difficult to ascribe a previous playbook to the current market environment.

While a material decline in corporate earnings in Q2/20 appears inevitable, the length and depth is unknown. What is clear is that governments around the world have expanded their balance sheets and demonstrated a willingness to provide a lifeline to struggling economies, at least over the near term.

Story continues below advertisement

Our best picks for an offensive or a defensive strategy

In this report, we are not attempting to make a call on the overall direction of the equity market; we’ll leave that up to our outstanding Portfolio and Technical Strategist teams. Instead, our conversations with investors suggest a split between those who believe a bottoming process has been completed and we are now in recovery mode, and those who believe we will retest the March 23 low should economic data and corporate earnings disappoint over the coming months.

Our goal for this report is to provide investors, based on their own forward-looking view of the equity market, with a choice for each sector from our Canadian research coverage. Our analysts highlight offensive names to consider in a market recovery scenario, and defensive names should the impact of the pandemic prove longer and deeper than expected.

Read the full report here.

Read other research reports here

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies