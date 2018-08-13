Canadian ETFs: July’s launches and terminations

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Inovestor. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:
Exchange-traded funds continue to gain ground. At the end of the second quarter, the category’s share of investment fund assets was approximately 9.4 per cent, an increase of 0.9 per cent from the previous 12 months, according to a report from the Canadian ETF Association.
The success of the category has attracted yet another mutual fund provider, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC. The mutual fund giant will enter the market with six dividend ETFs, covering the Canadian, U.S. and international market.
