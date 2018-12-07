Canadian ETFs: November’s launches and terminations

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Inovestor. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:
As we are approaching the end of the year, more ETF issuers are planning to jump on the ETF bandwagon in 2019. In November, two new providers have filed preliminary prospectuses to launch their first ETF suites.
CIBC will be the last of the Big Five banks to enter the ETF industry. CIBC Asset Management’s suite will consist of two active fixed-income ETFs and two multifactor equity ETFs tracking CIBC’s in-house indices: the CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity Index and the CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity Index. The indices are comprised of equally weighted portfolios of equity securities of Canadian or U.S. companies that exhibit low volatility (low sensitivity to market fluctuations), quality (high profitability and low financial leverage), value (low price to earnings and price to book), and high price-momentum characteristics. The ETFs will charge management fees ranging from 0.30 per cent to 0.40 per cent.
SmartBe Wealth Inc., a Calgary-based wealth manager, is planning to issue its first ETF. The SmartBe Global Value Momentum Trend Index ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend for Canada Index. The index is based on three factors: value, momentum and trend-following.
