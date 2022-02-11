Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Refinitiv. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

· 21Q4 Y/Y earnings are expected to be 31.0%. Excluding the energy sector, the Y/Y earnings estimate is 22.6%.

· Of the 358 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings to date for 21Q4, 78.2% have reported earnings above analyst estimates. This compares to a long-term average of 65.9% and prior four quarter average of 83.9%.

· 21Q4 Y/Y revenue is expected to be 14.5%. Excluding the energy sector, the growth estimate is 10.3%.

· 76.5% of companies have reported 21Q4 revenue above analyst expectations. This compares to a long-term average of 61.5% and an average over the past four quarters of 78.6%.

· For 22Q1, there have been 39 negative EPS preannouncements issued by S&P 500 corporations compared to 15 positive EPS preannouncements. By dividing 39 by 15 the N/P ratio is 2.6 for the S&P 500 Index.

· The forward four-quarter (22Q1– 22Q4) P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 20.0.

· During the week of Feb. 14, 59 S&P 500 companies are expected to report quarterly earnings.

