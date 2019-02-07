TSX Composite earnings scorecard: How fourth-quarter results have fared

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:
Earnings highlights
The Q4 2018 Y/Y blended earnings growth estimate is -0.1 per cent. If the energy sector is excluded, the growth rate for the index is -2.2 per cent.
Q4 2018 performance vs. earnings expectations
Ten per cent of the TSX Composite (.GSPTSE) companies have reported Q4 2018 EPS. Of the 24 companies in the index that have reported earnings to date for Q4 2018:
- 70.8 per cent reported above analyst expectations
- 25.0 per cent reported below analyst expectations
Revenue highlights
The Q4 2018 Y/Y blended revenue growth estimate is 5.6 per cent. If the energy sector is excluded, the growth rate for the index is 6.8 per cent.
Q4 2018 performance vs. revenue expectations
Of the TSX Composite companies that have reported revenue to date for Q4 2018:
- 64.3 per cent reported above analyst expectations
- 32.1 per cent reported below analyst expectations
