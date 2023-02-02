Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Refinitiv. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

22Q4 earnings are expected to increase 6.6% from Q4 2021. Excluding the energy sector, the earnings growth estimate is -2.3%.

from Q4 2021. Excluding the energy sector, the earnings growth estimate is -2.3%. 80.0% of companies have reported Q4 2022 earnings above analyst expectations.

of companies have reported Q4 2022 earnings above analyst expectations. 22Q4 revenues are expected to increase 7.8% from Q4 2021. Excluding the energy sector, the revenue growth estimate is 6.9%.

