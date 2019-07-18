 Skip to main content

Research Reports TSX Composite earnings scorecard: How second-quarter results have fared

Research Report

TSX Composite earnings scorecard: How second-quarter results have fared

Tajinder Dhillon and David Aurelio
Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

Earnings highlights

The Q2 2019 Y/Y blended earnings growth estimate is 3.1 per cent. If the energy sector is excluded, the growth rate for the index is 4.9 per cent.

Q2 2019 performance vs. earnings expectations

Three per cent of the TSX Composite (.GSPTSE) companies have reported Q2 2019 EPS. Of the 7 companies in the index that have reported earnings to date for Q4 2018:

  • 57.1 per cent reported above analyst expectations
  • 14.3 per cent reported below analyst expectations

Revenue highlights

The Q2 2019 Y/Y blended revenue growth estimate is 5.3 per cent. If the energy sector is excluded, the growth rate for the index is 5.4 per cent.

Q2 2019 performance vs. revenue expectations

Of the TSX Composite companies that have reported revenue to date for Q2 2019:

  • 71.4 per cent reported above analyst expectations
  • 14.3 per cent reported below analyst expectations

