TSX earnings scorecard: How first-quarter results have fared so far

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:
Q1 2018 Y/Y blended earnings growth estimates
- TSX Composite (TSCX) = 12.1 per cent
- Ex-energy = 13.6 per cent
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX-T) = 6.5 per cent
- Healthcare ex-Valent = 62.7 per cent
- TSX Composite ex-Valent = 12.1 per cent
Q1 2018 performance vs. earnings expectations
Sixty-six per cent of the TSX Composite companies have reported Q1 2018 EPS. Of the 162 companies in the index that have reported earnings to date for Q1 2018:
- 43.8 per cent reported above analyst expectations
- 40.1 per cent reported below analyst expectations
Revenue highlights
Q1 2018 Y/Y blended revenue growth estimates
- TSX Composite = 9.6 per cent
- Ex-energy = 7.4 per cent
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals = -10.7 per cent
- Healthcare ex-Valeant = 14.0 per cent
- TSX Composite ex-Valeant = 9.8 per cent
Q1 2018 performance vs. revenue expectations
Of the TSX Composite companies that have reported revenue to date for Q1 2018:
- 59.3 per cent reported above analyst expectations
- 40.7 per cent reported below analyst expectations
Click here to see the full version of the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S TSX Composite Earnings Scorecard.
Globe app users click here for the full report.
Read other research reports here.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.