TSX earnings scorecard: How first-quarter results have fared so far

Q1 2018 Y/Y blended earnings growth estimates

TSX Composite (TSCX) = 12.1 per cent

Ex-energy = 13.6 per cent

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX-T) = 6.5 per cent

Healthcare ex-Valent = 62.7 per cent

TSX Composite ex-Valent = 12.1 per cent

Q1 2018 performance vs. earnings expectations

Sixty-six per cent of the TSX Composite companies have reported Q1 2018 EPS. Of the 162 companies in the index that have reported earnings to date for Q1 2018:

43.8 per cent reported above analyst expectations

40.1 per cent reported below analyst expectations

Revenue highlights

Q1 2018 Y/Y blended revenue growth estimates

TSX Composite = 9.6 per cent

Ex-energy = 7.4 per cent

Valeant Pharmaceuticals = -10.7 per cent

Healthcare ex-Valeant = 14.0 per cent

TSX Composite ex-Valeant = 9.8 per cent

Q1 2018 performance vs. revenue expectations

Of the TSX Composite companies that have reported revenue to date for Q1 2018:

59.3 per cent reported above analyst expectations

40.7 per cent reported below analyst expectations

