TSX earnings scorecard: How first-quarter results have fared so far

Earnings highlights

Q1 2018 Y/Y Blended Earnings Growth Estimates

TSX Composite (TXCX) = 11.9 per cent

Ex-energy = 14.0 per cent

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX-T) = 6.5 per cent

Healthcare ex-VRX = 49.2 per cent

TSX Composite ex-VRX = 12.0 per cent

Q1 2018 Performance vs. Earnings Expectations

Eighty-one per cent of the TSX Composite companies have reported Q1 2018 EPS. Of the 198 companies in the index that have reported earnings to date for Q1 2018:

42.4 per cent reported above analyst expectations

41.9 per cent reported below analyst expectations

Revenue highlights

Q1 2018 Y/Y Blended Revenue Growth Estimates:

TSX Composite = 9.4 per cent

Ex-energy = 7.1 per cent

Valeant = -10.7 per cent

Healthcare ex-Valeant = 8.5 per cent

TSX Composite ex-Valeant = 9.6 per cent

Q1 2018 Performance vs. Revenue Expectations:

Of the TSX Composite companies that have reported revenue to date for Q1 2018:

58.1 per cent reported above analyst expectations

41.9 per cent reported below analyst expectations

