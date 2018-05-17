TSX earnings scorecard: How first-quarter results have fared so far

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:
Earnings highlights
Q1 2018 Y/Y Blended Earnings Growth Estimates
- TSX Composite (TXCX) = 11.9 per cent
- Ex-energy = 14.0 per cent
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX-T) = 6.5 per cent
- Healthcare ex-VRX = 49.2 per cent
- TSX Composite ex-VRX = 12.0 per cent
Q1 2018 Performance vs. Earnings Expectations
Eighty-one per cent of the TSX Composite companies have reported Q1 2018 EPS. Of the 198 companies in the index that have reported earnings to date for Q1 2018:
- 42.4 per cent reported above analyst expectations
- 41.9 per cent reported below analyst expectations
Revenue highlights
Q1 2018 Y/Y Blended Revenue Growth Estimates:
- TSX Composite = 9.4 per cent
- Ex-energy = 7.1 per cent
- Valeant = -10.7 per cent
- Healthcare ex-Valeant = 8.5 per cent
- TSX Composite ex-Valeant = 9.6 per cent
Q1 2018 Performance vs. Revenue Expectations:
Of the TSX Composite companies that have reported revenue to date for Q1 2018:
- 58.1 per cent reported above analyst expectations
- 41.9 per cent reported below analyst expectations
