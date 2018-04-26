 Skip to main content

TSX earnings scorecard: How first-quarter results have fared so far

DAVID AURELIO
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Special to The Globe and Mail

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:

Q1 2018 Y/Y blended earnings growth estimates

  • TSX Composite (TSCX) = 13.1 per cent
  • Ex-energy = 10.0 per cent
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX-T) = -29.4 per cent
  • Healthcare ex-Valent = 77.4 per cent
  • TSX Composite ex-Valent = 13.5 per cent

Q1 2018 performance vs. earnings expectations

Twelve per cent of the TSX Composite companies have reported Q1 2018 EPS. Of the 27 companies in the index that have reported earnings to date for Q1 2018:

  • 59.3 per cent reported above analyst expectations
  • 33.3 per cent reported below analyst expectations

Revenue highlights

Q1 2018 Y/Y blended revenue growth estimates

  • TSX Composite = 7.9 per cent
  • Ex-energy = 5.0 per cent
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals = -14.8 per cent
  • Healthcare ex-Valeant = 14.5 per cent
  • TSX Composite ex-Valeant = 8.1 per cent

Q1 2018 performance vs. revenue expectations

Of the TSX Composite companies that have reported revenue to date for Q1 2018:

  • 46.4 per cent reported above analyst expectations
  • 53.6 per cent reported below analyst expectations

